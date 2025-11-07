Retailers ramp up for 11.11 sale to boost year-end spending

November has become a crucial time for assessing consumer spending in the final stretch of the year, as major retailers in Thailand, led by department stores and specialty retailers, elevate their 11.11 campaigns into full Omnichannel strategies to drive traffic and stimulate spending that has been delayed throughout the year. The competition is no longer just about prices but has expanded to include a seamless shopping experience and deep customer insights through multiple platforms.
The entry of major players into the 11.11 arena reflects their efforts to leverage this period as a critical moment to recover purchasing power before the year-end festivals. Each retailer is bringing its own strategies to the battle.
Central Retail Group has launched the “Central - Robinson 11.11 Sale 2025” campaign, reinforcing its platform’s strength with the concept "Great Deals, Perfect Items". The campaign is designed to address customer insights, highlighting that price reductions are not enough—products must also meet specific consumer needs.
Key to the strategy is seamlessly connecting exclusive deals and premium offers across all shopping channels, including Central and Robinson department stores, the Central App, Chat & Shop services, and a full push into social commerce platforms via Live Streaming on "Central TikTok Shop". This move targets high engagement channels to convert views into actual sales.
Meanwhile, The Mall Group is leveraging the strength of its retail space and customer base, particularly through its M Card membership and credit card partnerships. The group has launched its “11.11 Super Day Super Deal” campaign, which runs for 13 days (October 31 - November 12, 2025), covering all its stores and brands, including The Mall Life Store, Emporium, EmQuartier, M Sphere, and Paragon.
The Mall Group’s strategy focuses on driving traffic and volume in physical stores through aggressive promotions, such as discounts and cashbacks up to 10%, the “Shock Deal 1+1” promotion with over 200 items, and special points rewards of 1,100 points for M Card members on November 11 only. This approach utilizes the strength of Traditional Retail to attract customers to shop in-store and accumulate sales directly.
Not only department stores but specialty retailers are also using 11.11 as an opportunity to restructure their businesses. Found & Found, a beauty destination focusing on Japanese and Korean products, has launched its “11.11 Found WOW Sale”, adopting an Omnichannel strategy.
Found & Found is not only expanding its online shopping channels across all platforms (Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop) but also focusing on Community Commerce by inviting Influencers and KOLs to participate in basket-building and creating real-time content on TikTok Shop. This new method creates credibility and drives quick purchasing decisions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the imported beauty market.
This year, 11.11 has evolved from a price war into a battle of experiences, with retailers competing to offer seamless convenience and value. From accessing premium items through discounts of up to 80% to fully integrating online and offline worlds, this shift reflects the reality that major retailers are aggressively using proactive strategies to stimulate long-delayed spending and generate sales to sustain performance in the final quarter of the year.