Retailers ramp up for 11.11 sale to boost year-end spending

The Mall Group’s strategy focuses on driving traffic and volume in physical stores through aggressive promotions, such as discounts and cashbacks up to 10%, the “Shock Deal 1+1” promotion with over 200 items, and special points rewards of 1,100 points for M Card members on November 11 only. This approach utilizes the strength of Traditional Retail to attract customers to shop in-store and accumulate sales directly.



Found & Found Shifts Beauty Strategy Toward Community Commerce

Not only department stores but specialty retailers are also using 11.11 as an opportunity to restructure their businesses. Found & Found, a beauty destination focusing on Japanese and Korean products, has launched its “11.11 Found WOW Sale”, adopting an Omnichannel strategy.

Found & Found is not only expanding its online shopping channels across all platforms (Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop) but also focusing on Community Commerce by inviting Influencers and KOLs to participate in basket-building and creating real-time content on TikTok Shop. This new method creates credibility and drives quick purchasing decisions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the imported beauty market.



11.11 Transforms from Price War to Experience War

This year, 11.11 has evolved from a price war into a battle of experiences, with retailers competing to offer seamless convenience and value. From accessing premium items through discounts of up to 80% to fully integrating online and offline worlds, this shift reflects the reality that major retailers are aggressively using proactive strategies to stimulate long-delayed spending and generate sales to sustain performance in the final quarter of the year.