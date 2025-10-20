Retail titans bet on state measures to spark high-season recovery

“Although the overall economy is still in recovery, Thai consumers remain focused on quality time, relaxation, and shared experiences in shopping environments,” she said.

The Mall Group remains committed to developing its shopping centres as “spaces of experience, happiness, and community”, she added, in order to deliver lasting value to customers and society.

Emsphere emerges as Bangkok’s new hub of creativity and inspiration

Positioned at the heart of Sukhumvit, Emsphere has quickly established itself as a new-generation lifestyle destination, reflecting how consumer behaviour has evolved. Visitors are now spending more time in the complex, exploring its diverse open spaces, restaurants, and experiential zones such as EM Wonder, a hotspot among young people and professionals, and EM Market, a favourite for those who value the quality of experience over crowd density.

As part of its mission to become more than just a shopping venue, Emsphere recently partnered with global artist Jackson Wang to host the “Under the Castle” Halloween celebration and fan meet, which drew large crowds of both local and international fans.

Adding to the excitement, the appearance of the beloved character Butter Bear has also captured widespread attention, underscoring Emsphere’s growing appeal as a creative and cultural landmark.

CentralWorld draws 150,000 visitors a day as CPN powers retail revival

Thailand’s retail sector is entering its high season, bringing renewed vibrancy to shopping centres nationwide, according to Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Central Pattana Plc (CPN), the operator of Central shopping centres across the country.

He said that the upcoming Central Park, set to be fully open by December, will be one of the key highlights of this year’s festive season, coinciding with a rise in international tourist arrivals.

Although the number of Chinese visitors has declined, Central’s malls have not been significantly affected, he said, thanks to growing arrivals from Europe, including Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom, which have increased by over 30%, alongside strong inflows from CLMV countries and Malaysia. As a result, Central branches in tourism provinces such as Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Hat Yai and Phuket are enjoying robust growth.

At CentralWorld, Bangkok’s flagship shopping destination, daily foot traffic averages 150,000 visitors, rising by 15–20% during major events. The recently opened Central Park is attracting around 50,000 visitors per day following a series of proactive marketing campaigns.

Each year, CPN organises about 20,000 events and activities across its nationwide portfolio to stimulate spending and support its retail partners. Collectively, Central’s shopping centres draw around 500 million visitors annually, including 67 million foreign tourists.

CPN to launch first mixed-use complex in Krabi on October 24

Central Pattana is set to inject new energy into southern Thailand’s economy with the launch of its 44th shopping centre, Central Krabi, on October 24.

Developed under the concept “Made by Krabi: The Joy of Local Living”, the 4.5-billion-baht project spans 114 rai (18.24 hectares) with a total building area of 86,609 square metres. It comprises a hotel, condominiums, residential units, and a retail complex, making it Krabi’s first-ever mixed-use development and serving as the province’s “living room” to welcome visitors.

Central Krabi is also positioned as Thailand’s first model for sustainable retail development, aligning with the company’s commitment to environmental and community-friendly growth.

Krabi welcomed 6.3 million tourists in 2024, mainly from Europe, Malaysia, India and Singapore, with Scandinavian travellers, especially from Sweden and Denmark, forming a strong long-stay and digital nomad segment. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) projects that tourism revenue in Krabi could reach 100 billion baht in 2025, propelling the province into the Top 5 tourism destinations nationwide (excluding Bangkok) and the Top 3 in the South, under the vision of becoming the “Tourism Powerhouse of the Andaman.”

Five-year investment plan worth 120 billion baht

Meanwhile, Central Pattana continues to pursue its long-term expansion strategy, aiming to strengthen its market leadership through mixed-use developments in high-potential locations.

Wallaya Chirathivat, President and CEO of Central Pattana, said the company plans to invest 120 billion baht between 2025 and 2029, or about 20 billion

She acknowledged that the sluggish economy has made consumers more cautious, but stressed that CPN’s mixed-use model remains resilient.

“Even though economic conditions are not entirely favourable, growth is in our DNA,” Wallaya said. “Our mixed-use retail strategy continues to perform strongly because our developments offer convenience, completeness and experiences that customers truly value.”

Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with billion-baht transformation

Siam Piwat Group is gearing up for a grand celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of Siam Paragon, announcing a sweeping transformation of the global landmark with an investment of 1.25 billion baht, alongside a 200-million-baht marketing budget.

The company will unveil three new world-class attractions in the final quarter of this year, including:

SEA LIFE Bangkok, one of Southeast Asia’s largest aquariums, spanning 10,500 sq.m. and welcoming over 2.5 million visitors annually;

MELAND, Thailand’s first world-leading indoor theme park; and

NEXTOPIA, a futuristic model city and the first revolutionary concept of its kind in the world.

Siam Paragon will also launch the Siam Paragon Dining Phenomenal, a new destination celebrating the art of food and drink.

Currently, Siam Paragon attracts 100,000–150,000 visitors per day, while Siam Centre and Siam Discovery see 70,000–100,000 daily visitors. ICONSIAM maintains similar levels of traffic, welcoming 100,000–150,000 people daily.

Retail space expansion to surge by 3 million sq.m. in 3–4 years

Over the next three to four years, Thailand’s retail landscape will expand significantly, with around 3 million square metres of new retail space expected to open nationwide. Most developments are billion-baht mega projects concentrated in Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and other secondary cities.

Central Pattana (CPN) leads the pipeline, followed by The Mall Group, which is developing the Bangkok Mall mega project in Bang Na, and Siam Piwat, which is extending its investments to global tourism destinations such as Phuket. Asset World Corp (AWC) also plans major projects in both Bangkok and key tourism provinces.

The influx of large-scale developments has raised concerns about a potential oversupply in the retail sector. However, Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Executive Vice President of Marketing at CPN, believes urban expansion continues to create new commercial hubs and business districts, opportunities for fresh landmark developments.

“Bangkok will never be full,” he said. “New CBDs will continue to emerge, giving rise to new locations and opportunities for business expansion.”

He emphasised that, regardless of economic cycles, Central Pattana remains committed to its long-term investment plan focused on sustainable urban growth.

“The development of mega projects is about shaping cities to meet every lifestyle dimension and enhancing Bangkok’s quality of life,” he added. “Our flagship developments aim to redefine districts and establish new cultural and business hubs for Thailand — much like what has been achieved in world-class metropolises such as New York, London, Seoul, and Tokyo.”

Saranya Chansawang