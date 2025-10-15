Janey breaks sales record with 100-million-baht TikTok live show

Thai actress and YouTuber Ratchanok “Janey” Suwannaket’s livestream marathon, featuring thousands of brands on TikTok, has smashed sales records, generating over 100 million baht and reshaping Thailand’s live-commerce scene.
In her latest session, Janey teamed up with top Thai star Patcharapa “Aum” Chaichua to rake in 60 million baht from 108,000 orders in just ten minutes. The livestream drew more than 1.1 million viewers and earned Janey 5.4 million baht in commissions, fuelling a nationwide “shoppertainment” trend on TikTok.
Warin Tinprapa, Chief Growth Officer at Media Intelligence Group (MI Group), said Janey’s livestream marked a major turning point in Thailand’s online shopping landscape.
She noted that Janey successfully transformed a personal controversy into a powerful sales opportunity, creating a marketing phenomenon that blended strategy with emotion.
As a celebrity influencer, Janey demonstrated not only an understanding of live commerce mechanics but also the emotional intelligence to connect authentically with shoppers, turning engagement into real sales.
The 100-million-baht sales milestone reflected smart consumer targeting, with each livestream drawing between 100,000 and 500,000 viewers. Thousands of affiliate-linked purchases were generated as brands joined the campaign with limited-time promotions — not to boost profit but to build engagement through fair, value-driven pricing.
“The initial publicity gave influencer Janey a chance to act strategically — turning emotion into engagement,” Warin explained.
“She offered the best deals for her target audience and created real-time conversations between shoppers and sellers. Customers felt it was worth paying for, and Janey’s understanding of the platform’s algorithm, mega deals, and, most importantly, her sincerity made brands eager to join.”
As the livestream went viral, more celebrities, brand owners and major labels rushed to capitalise on the trend by sending stars to co-host live sessions. However, some overacted or staged interactions too heavily, risking violations of platform rules. Warin noted that this external factor is beyond creators’ control and could hurt credibility if not handled carefully.
From a business perspective, Janey’s livestream proved a high-value marketing opportunity. Normally, hiring a top-tier influencer like her would cost hundreds of thousands of baht, but this campaign delivered results for as little as 50,000 baht within minutes.
Small brands gained nationwide visibility, with livestream clips staying pinned longer than usual and generating sustained brand awareness. With view counts reaching 300,000–400,000, many new customers followed through to the brands’ main online stores, amplifying the return on investment.
The use of influencer marketing remains powerful, with top creators commanding fees ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of baht depending on their follower base — or, in some cases, smaller audiences with exceptionally high engagement.
However, despite headline-grabbing sales figures in the hundreds of millions, deeper analysis often reveals cancellations, abandoned carts, or orders placed via cash on delivery (COD) that may not convert into completed sales.
“Some celebrities have claimed that the more they sell, the more they lose,” Warin Tinprapa added. “But this phenomenon is really about investing in brand visibility and clearing excess stock. It confirms that the influencer era is far from over — it’s simply evolving and taking on new forms.”
Waranist Thanapitwiwat, Co-founder of Shopgenix, told participants at the Digital Advertising Association of Thailand (DAAT) 2025 seminar — themed “Influencer Marketing Secrets: Authenticity and ROI War” — that creators selling on TikTok no longer need celebrity status to achieve remarkable sales results.
She explained that among Thailand’s growing army of TikTok sellers, many remain relatively unknown yet have reached top-tier sales performance — with some earning up to 26 million baht per month.
While most online sellers post just one to three clips a day, Shopgenix creators produce 20–30 videos daily, with each clip serving as a “shopping cart asset” capable of going viral and driving sales.
“Creators must produce enough content to capture viewers’ attention and draw them away from other platforms,” Waranist said.
According to her, influencer marketing has evolved from a short-term tactic into a core business strategy, now capturing a growing share of marketing budgets. Influencers have become powerful tools for brands seeking to measure return on investment (ROI) in concrete terms.
However, she pointed out a persistent challenge: “Around 60% of brands, agencies and marketers run influencer campaigns without truly understanding their ROI. They may gain visibility, engagement and high view counts — but not actual sales.”
Waranist identified four key pillars of ROI measurement: brand awareness, engagement, sales, and repeat purchases.
“The real battle isn’t about the first purchase,” she concluded. “That’s not victory. True success comes when customers return to buy again.”
Shopgenix has shared seven key strategies for brands seeking to win creators’ trust and motivate them to sell products with full force:
Shopgenix has held the No.1 position among Thailand’s multi-channel networks (MCNs) for 25 consecutive months as of August 2025, based on total gross merchandise value (GMV) on TikTok.
The company entered the market in March 2023, starting with 900,000 baht in monthly sales. Within five months, sales had soared by 100-fold to 90 million baht.
By 2024, Shopgenix achieved total annual sales of 3.56 billion baht, while in the first half of 2025, sales reached 2.89 billion baht. The company expects to close 2025 with total sales between 6–7 billion baht.