Janey breaks sales record with 100-million-baht TikTok live show

Influencer era far from over

The use of influencer marketing remains powerful, with top creators commanding fees ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of baht depending on their follower base — or, in some cases, smaller audiences with exceptionally high engagement.

However, despite headline-grabbing sales figures in the hundreds of millions, deeper analysis often reveals cancellations, abandoned carts, or orders placed via cash on delivery (COD) that may not convert into completed sales.

“Some celebrities have claimed that the more they sell, the more they lose,” Warin Tinprapa added. “But this phenomenon is really about investing in brand visibility and clearing excess stock. It confirms that the influencer era is far from over — it’s simply evolving and taking on new forms.”

Small creators, big sellers on TikTok

Waranist Thanapitwiwat, Co-founder of Shopgenix, told participants at the Digital Advertising Association of Thailand (DAAT) 2025 seminar — themed “Influencer Marketing Secrets: Authenticity and ROI War” — that creators selling on TikTok no longer need celebrity status to achieve remarkable sales results.

She explained that among Thailand’s growing army of TikTok sellers, many remain relatively unknown yet have reached top-tier sales performance — with some earning up to 26 million baht per month.

While most online sellers post just one to three clips a day, Shopgenix creators produce 20–30 videos daily, with each clip serving as a “shopping cart asset” capable of going viral and driving sales.

“Creators must produce enough content to capture viewers’ attention and draw them away from other platforms,” Waranist said.

According to her, influencer marketing has evolved from a short-term tactic into a core business strategy, now capturing a growing share of marketing budgets. Influencers have become powerful tools for brands seeking to measure return on investment (ROI) in concrete terms.

However, she pointed out a persistent challenge: “Around 60% of brands, agencies and marketers run influencer campaigns without truly understanding their ROI. They may gain visibility, engagement and high view counts — but not actual sales.”

Waranist identified four key pillars of ROI measurement: brand awareness, engagement, sales, and repeat purchases.

“The real battle isn’t about the first purchase,” she concluded. “That’s not victory. True success comes when customers return to buy again.”

7 tactics to win over creators and boost sales

Shopgenix has shared seven key strategies for brands seeking to win creators’ trust and motivate them to sell products with full force:

Offer special commissions – Design at least three to four commission tiers, such as for new creators, top creators and super top creators, with clear reward differentiation.



Invest in advertising – Many creators now run their own ads; brands should consider providing a small additional ad budget to support them.



Provide product samples – Let creators experience the product before promoting it.



Create special campaigns – Offer time-limited promotions or exclusive content to spark engagement.



Share data and insights – Provide detailed audience insights and a clear brief outlining what to sell and how.



Allocate sufficient budget – Ensure marketing plans include funds for creator collaboration and performance tracking.



Be a partner, not just a client – Build long-term, win–win relationships rather than one-off deals.

Shopgenix has held the No.1 position among Thailand’s multi-channel networks (MCNs) for 25 consecutive months as of August 2025, based on total gross merchandise value (GMV) on TikTok.

The company entered the market in March 2023, starting with 900,000 baht in monthly sales. Within five months, sales had soared by 100-fold to 90 million baht.

By 2024, Shopgenix achieved total annual sales of 3.56 billion baht, while in the first half of 2025, sales reached 2.89 billion baht. The company expects to close 2025 with total sales between 6–7 billion baht.