96% of travellers want AI to plan their trips, overtaking bloggers and influencers

Booking.com has released its Global AI Sentiment Report, drawing insights from more than 37,000 respondents across 33 countries, to explore how people use, trust, and embrace AI in daily life and travel.
As governments and businesses accelerate investment in AI, Booking.com—a leading digital travel platform that has long integrated AI into its services—continues to shape the future of travel technology in line with shifting consumer attitudes.
Amid a surge in interest and rapid innovation, Booking.com is seizing the moment to transform how people search, book, and experience travel. The company reaffirmed its mission to make it easier for everyone to explore the world with greater convenience.
The findings reveal strong enthusiasm among Thai consumers: 98% are excited about AI, 84% are familiar with the technology, and 96% want to use AI for future trip planning.
However, responses vary by region—some countries fully embrace AI’s potential, while others remain cautious. This underscores the importance of adopting AI responsibly, balancing business opportunities with consumer trust.
Branavan Aruljothi, Area Manager at Booking.com, said AI has already become deeply embedded in daily life. Among Thai respondents, 98% use AI-powered search, 87% rely on AI for streaming recommendations, and 80% use generative AI tools for content creation.
Yet, the lack of human touch fuels scepticism. Some 30% feel AI is unfriendly, and most still fact-check its outputs—even if they generally trust it. In fact, 61% always double-check, 17% sometimes do, and only 9% fully trust AI.
This hesitation creates a clear divide: the majority are not ready to let AI make decisions on their behalf. Just 21% are comfortable with AI making decisions freely, 26% are unwilling to allow it, and 2% outright refuse to accept AI-led decisions without human approval.
The biggest opportunity, the report notes, is to position AI as a supportive tool that enhances, rather than replaces, human decision-making.
AI is fast becoming integral to travel experiences. More than half of Thai respondents (59%) expect automated travel planning—such as AI organising itineraries, suggesting attractions, booking tickets, and arranging accommodation—to become mainstream soon.
Already, 79% have used AI in some aspect of travel. Of these, nearly all have relied on it for trip planning or booking (98%) or while on the move (98%). This highlights both rising reliance on AI and travellers’ openness to technology that enhances their journeys.
When planning, travellers turn to AI to identify the best destinations and times to visit (49%), discover local cultural experiences (33%), and get restaurant recommendations (38%). Today, AI (30%) is considered a more reliable source of travel information than travel companions (21%) or influencers (21%).
While travelling, AI is most often used as a translation tool (51%), followed by activity recommendations (45%), restaurant tips (41%), and navigation in unfamiliar places or transport systems (43%). After their trip, 47% of Thai respondents use AI mainly for photo editing and enhancement.
Beyond convenience, 84% of Thai travellers see AI as a force for positive social and environmental impact. Most (81%) appreciate AI recommendations that help avoid crowded tourist spots, while 82% want AI to highlight experiences that benefit local communities.
This reflects growing interest in responsible and sustainable tourism powered by AI.
“Every journey holds the potential for unique discoveries—whether a quiet café, a breathtaking view, or a local tradition kept alive by communities,” Aruljothi said.
“Generative AI is opening these doors for travellers, guiding them to hidden charms they may not have found alone. This is not just about technology; it is about creating meaningful connections that enrich both travellers and the communities they visit.”
As a long-time innovator in AI, Booking.com continues to integrate advanced machine learning to improve experiences for both travellers and partners.
The company said its next steps would focus on using AI to create positive impact, foster trust, uphold transparency, personalise travel, and inspire journeys that are both socially responsible and environmentally conscious.