96% of travellers want AI to plan their trips, overtaking bloggers and influencers

Booking.com has released its Global AI Sentiment Report, drawing insights from more than 37,000 respondents across 33 countries, to explore how people use, trust, and embrace AI in daily life and travel.

As governments and businesses accelerate investment in AI, Booking.com—a leading digital travel platform that has long integrated AI into its services—continues to shape the future of travel technology in line with shifting consumer attitudes.

Amid a surge in interest and rapid innovation, Booking.com is seizing the moment to transform how people search, book, and experience travel. The company reaffirmed its mission to make it easier for everyone to explore the world with greater convenience.

The findings reveal strong enthusiasm among Thai consumers: 98% are excited about AI, 84% are familiar with the technology, and 96% want to use AI for future trip planning.

However, responses vary by region—some countries fully embrace AI’s potential, while others remain cautious. This underscores the importance of adopting AI responsibly, balancing business opportunities with consumer trust.