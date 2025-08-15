Reimagining Consumer Experiences in the AI Era for Consumer Business

How AI Enhances the Customer Experience in Consumer Business

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative catalyst across the customer journey. For consumers, Generative AI (GenAI) tools are increasingly becoming the primary vehicle for product discovery, gradually replacing traditional search methods and fundamentally altering information consumption patterns. Simultaneously, organisations are leveraging both generative and broader AI capabilities to revolutionise operational frameworks.

• Hyper-personalised and customer-centric experiences: AI leverages predictive modelling and sophisticated customer segmentation to deliver hyper-personalised experiences, optimising customer conversion rates. Sephora's AI-powered personalisation engine, featuring virtual consultations and skin tone matching algorithms, increased average order values by 25% and significantly improved online conversion rates.

• Tailored usage guidance: AI enhances post-purchase value realisation through personalised usage recommendations based on individual consumption patterns and intelligent troubleshooting capabilities. For example, smart home devices suggest energy-saving settings aligned with daily routines, while AI predicts potential issues and suggests customised solutions before problems arise. This approach enhances customer satisfaction, reduces support costs, and builds loyalty.

• Augmented human support: AI amplifies human agent capabilities by automating routine tasks and empowering customer service representatives with relevant customer history and next-step suggestions. This allows them to provide more informed and efficient support.

Recently, agentic AI—an emerging type of AI—has surfaced as a major leap beyond standalone Gen AI, which typically handles isolated or narrowly defined tasks.

Agentic AI excels in autonomously planning, designing, and executing complex workflows through utilising AI agents to pursue defined goals. These AI agents act as intelligent AI teammates with assigned specific roles, controlled access to relevant data and systems, and the ability to execute business processes, either independently or collaboratively within multi-agent groups, from start to finish.

For example, in marketing operations, agentic AI systems orchestrate multi-channel campaign management through specialised agents responsible for content creation, brand compliance monitoring, audience segmentation, and performance optimisation.

By leveraging agentic AI, businesses can uphold brand standards and drive better business outcomes through data-driven insights and process automation. Meanwhile, in the inventory and order management process, several AI agents collaboratively ensure invoice and purchase order accuracy, manage stock levels, generate digital product lists, and optimise the order fulfilment process.

Strategic investment in AI solutions enables consumer businesses to enhance operational efficiency while delivering personalised experiences that drive customer loyalty and sustainable business growth.

Businesses Need Strategic Approaches to Stay Ahead

Every promising technological innovation comes with its own set of challenges. These considerations support effective adoption:

1. Identify high-impact use cases: Organisations must conduct comprehensive value assessments to identify AI use cases with maximum business impact potential to start with and establish clear execution roadmaps.

2. Ensure data excellence and contextual integrity: As AI scales, it is essential to establish robust data pipelines, implement master data management, and apply real-time data validation protocols to ensure contextual accuracy and trust in AI outputs.

3. Invest in workforce development: Successful organisational transformation requires the engagement of its people. Organisations must pay attention to talent development to equip their workforce with the necessary expertise to effectively drive transformation and innovation.

4. Maintain strategic agility: Organisations must remain prepared to adapt their strategic approach in response to evolving customer preferences, technological advancements, and dynamic market conditions.

Conclusion

The convergence of dynamic consumers and AI capabilities creates unprecedented opportunities for organisations willing to embrace transformative change. Market leaders will distinguish themselves by orchestrating AI-driven experiences that anticipate needs, deliver personalised value, and uphold operational excellence across all touchpoints. The imperative is clear: embrace AI-driven transformation or risk obsolescence in an increasingly sophisticated and evolving marketplace.

The article is written by Juntira Juntrachaichoat, Audit & Assurance Transformation Leader, Deloitte Thailand and Pantita Sripraya, Consultant, Growth, Deloitte Thailand.