Economic downturn leads to 6,244 business closures in H1 2025, says DBD

Auramon Supthaweethum, the DBD’s director-general, revealed that in June 2025, 7,023 new businesses were registered, a decrease of 328 businesses (-4.46%) compared to June 2024.

For the first half of 2025, new business registrations totalled 43,838, down by 2,545 businesses (-5.49%) from the same period in 2024 (46,383). However, the registered capital of these new businesses increased by 4.06 billion baht (2.80%) year-on-year, reaching a total of 149.14 billion baht, compared to 145.07 billion baht in 2024.

The top three business sectors with the highest new registrations in the first half of 2025 were:

General construction businesses (3,490 businesses)

Real estate businesses (2,870 businesses)

Restaurants and catering businesses (1,832 businesses)

These sectors accounted for 7.96%, 6.55%, and 4.18% of the total business registrations, respectively.