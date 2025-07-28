Thai businesses send morale and aid to frontline troops and border victims

One of the most striking displays came from Baiyoke Tower, one of Thailand’s tallest buildings, which illuminated the national flag at its highest point as a powerful expression of unity and national pride.

Retail giants have followed suit. Central Pattana activated LED screens at CentralWorld, Central Westgate, and other shopping centres across Bangkok and upcountry, all displaying the Thai flag.

Similarly, Siam Piwat’s flagship malls—Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, and Siam Centre—lit up with the national colours, while Future Park Rangsit and Zpell also joined the initiative to spark patriotic spirit among the public.

In the food sector, Narai Pizzeria and Kha Noi Kor Shabu offered free buffet meals and refillable drinks to those donating blood to the Thai Red Cross Society in support of the emergency situation, valid until July 31.

Food Passion, operator of Bar B Q Plaza, mobilised teams—including coaches and staff from its Buri Ram branch—to deliver food and essential supplies to the province’s evacuation centre.

Their donation aimed to support displaced residents and to thank the dedicated frontline personnel working under dangerous conditions.