Thai businesses send morale and aid to frontline troops and border victims

Since Thursday, July 24, border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have resulted in numerous Thai civilian casualties and injuries. Many areas remain under threat, requiring Thai military and government officials to operate on the frontlines to defend national sovereignty and protect local communities.
In parallel, citizens and businesses nationwide have shown solidarity with those on the frontlines and with victims of the conflict. Over the past days, many organisations, brands, retailers, and business operators have engaged in symbolic gestures of patriotism, rallying morale and unity across the country.
One of the most striking displays came from Baiyoke Tower, one of Thailand’s tallest buildings, which illuminated the national flag at its highest point as a powerful expression of unity and national pride.
Retail giants have followed suit. Central Pattana activated LED screens at CentralWorld, Central Westgate, and other shopping centres across Bangkok and upcountry, all displaying the Thai flag.
Similarly, Siam Piwat’s flagship malls—Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, and Siam Centre—lit up with the national colours, while Future Park Rangsit and Zpell also joined the initiative to spark patriotic spirit among the public.
In the food sector, Narai Pizzeria and Kha Noi Kor Shabu offered free buffet meals and refillable drinks to those donating blood to the Thai Red Cross Society in support of the emergency situation, valid until July 31.
Food Passion, operator of Bar B Q Plaza, mobilised teams—including coaches and staff from its Buri Ram branch—to deliver food and essential supplies to the province’s evacuation centre.
Their donation aimed to support displaced residents and to thank the dedicated frontline personnel working under dangerous conditions.
Thailand Post launched a campaign encouraging citizens to send relief supplies—such as dried food, clothing, blankets, mats, medicines, cleaning products, torches, and other essentials—free of charge (up to 5kg per box) from any post office nationwide until August 25.
Collection points have been established in the border provinces of Buri Ram (31000), Surin (32000), Si Sa Ket (33000), and Ubon Ratchathani (34000).
Transport Co has also facilitated free delivery of donated supplies to border provinces, ensuring urgent relief reaches those in need efficiently.
Telecom provider True Corporation installed Cell-on-Wheel (COW) units and temporary mobile signal towers at key evacuation centres across northeastern and eastern regions to enhance communication capacity during the crisis.
Mama, the popular instant noodle brand, provided food donations directly to affected communities.
Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, chef-owner of Michelin-starred Le Du, personally delivered essentials—including rice, dry food, milk, medicines, soap, and over 100 kilograms of ready-to-eat meals—to two evacuation centres in Surin province, helping to ensure evacuees were fed and cared for.
Beyond corporate support, ordinary citizens across Thailand continue to show heartfelt solidarity with troops on the frontline, evacuees, and border communities.
These acts of kindness reflect a broader national sentiment—an unyielding spirit of unity, strength, and compassion: “We are of one Thai blood.”