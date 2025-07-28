ASEAN's role as mediator in Thai-Cambodian conflict, says Thai independent scholar

According to Kritsada Boonruang, while ASEAN’s function as a conflict resolution platform cannot be avoided, it is unlikely to lead to tangible outcomes.

“The ASEAN meeting in Malaysia is a ‘diplomatic necessity’—something both parties cannot sidestep. It’s another attempt to prevent the United States, China, or other states and blocs from stepping in to mediate,” he said.

Kritsada noted that various actors, including the US, China, Singapore, and France, are actively seeking ways to de-escalate tensions. However, he pointed out that the situation will not cool down unless Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen is forced or pressured to step back from the spotlight.

“Hun Sen remains the central figure in this conflict,” he said, adding that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra are merely supporting characters.