RATCH Group Secures THB 5 Billion Green and Sustainability Loan to Accelerate Sustainable Business Growth

This financing aligns with RATCH’s Green Financing Framework for eligible projects. RATCH has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable business practices and has reaffirmed its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with the Thailand’s greenhouse gas reduction targets.
Krungsri served as the Sole Sustainability Structuring Advisor for this Green and Sustainability Loan, with a focus on enhancing RATCH’s capacity to deliver long-term value to its stakeholders. The initiative supports the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and aims to drive sustainable economic value creation. This effort will further strengthen RATCH’s leadership position in the power generation and energy sector across the region.
Mr. Nitus Voraphonpiput, Chief Executive Officer of RATCH Group Public Company Limited, said “The successful securing of the Green and Sustainability Loan supports our business strategy to expand investments and develop renewable energy projects, as well as projects that facilitate the energy transition. This includes scaling up our existing investment base in Thailand, the Lao PDR, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, and Japan. The company aims to increase the proportion of electricity generation from renewable energy sources from the current 27.5% to 30% by 2030 and further increase it to 40% by 2035. In addition, we are actively exploring and evaluating innovative energy projects that can effectively contribute to the energy transition and the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.”
“The 5,000 million baht Green and Sustainability Loan, in collaboration with our financial partner Krungsri, will enhance our business capabilities to achieve sustainable growth while delivering shared value to society and the environment. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Krungsri for their support in helping bring our vision into tangible progress.”
Mr. Kenichi Yamato, Krungsri President and Chief Executive Officer, said “We are honoured to support RATCH in securing their Green and Sustainability Loan, which marks another significant milestone in advancing Thailand towards a more sustainable energy future. The collaboration between Krungsri and RATCH has been strong and consistent, beginning with the successful issuance of their inaugural Green Bond in 2020. Over the years, this relationship has grown into a long-term collaboration, reflecting Krungsri’s commitment to delivering financial innovations that create lasting value for our clients and society.”
“This transaction underscores the growing demand for sustainable finance. As the Leading Sustainable and Regional Bank, we remains committed to supporting initiatives that foster environmental responsibility and long-term value creation. Krungsri successfully achieved the social and sustainable finance (SSF) portfolio target of 100 billion baht in 2024 – just three years after the 2021 baseline. Building on this momentum, we have now set a more ambitious goal to expand our SSF portfolio to 250 billion baht by 2030. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with RATCH to drive positive impact and foster sustainable growth at both national and regional levels.”