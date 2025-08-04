RATCH Group Secures THB 5 Billion Green and Sustainability Loan to Accelerate Sustainable Business Growth

Mr. Nitus Voraphonpiput, Chief Executive Officer of RATCH Group Public Company Limited, said “The successful securing of the Green and Sustainability Loan supports our business strategy to expand investments and develop renewable energy projects, as well as projects that facilitate the energy transition. This includes scaling up our existing investment base in Thailand, the Lao PDR, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, and Japan. The company aims to increase the proportion of electricity generation from renewable energy sources from the current 27.5% to 30% by 2030 and further increase it to 40% by 2035. In addition, we are actively exploring and evaluating innovative energy projects that can effectively contribute to the energy transition and the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.”

“The 5,000 million baht Green and Sustainability Loan, in collaboration with our financial partner Krungsri, will enhance our business capabilities to achieve sustainable growth while delivering shared value to society and the environment. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Krungsri for their support in helping bring our vision into tangible progress.”