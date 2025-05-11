Most Thais concerned about economic crisis amid limited savings: survey

SUNDAY, MAY 11, 2025

Most Thais are worried about the economy, with nearly half saying their savings wouldn’t last a month without income, Suan Dusit Poll reveals.

A majority of Thais are worried about the country’s economic situation, with many saying their emergency savings would not last a month without income, according to a recent opinion survey.

The survey, conducted by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll), was carried out among 1,229 people nationwide through both online and field methods between 6 and 9 May. The results were released on Sunday.

High Levels of Economic Insecurity

According to the poll, 92.19% of respondents said they felt insecure about the current economic climate. Of these, 51.59% were somewhat concerned, while 40.60% were very concerned.

Unlike other polling organisations that release full questionnaires and all response options, Suan Dusit Poll presented its findings in analytical form, highlighting key results without disclosing full question-and-answer sets.

Emergency Savings Insufficient for Most

The poll found that:

  • 48.32% of respondents said their emergency savings would not last even one month without new income.
  • 35.24% said their savings could support them for one to three months.
  • Only 6.59% stated their savings would last more than six months.

Top Economic Concerns Among Respondents

The survey revealed the top three financial concerns were:

  • 73.23%: Rising consumer goods prices
  • 67.36%: Increasing cost of living
  • 65.58%: Growing household debt

Confidence in Government’s Economic Response

When asked about the government’s handling of the economic impact from the US-China trade war:

  • 76.06% said they lacked confidence
  • 23.94% said they had faith in the government’s economic policies

Coping Strategies Among the Public

In response to economic challenges, the top three coping strategies cited were:

  • 77.37%: Cutting spending on non-essential items
  • 63.96%: Avoiding the creation of new debt
  • 50.80%: Increasing personal savings
     
