Most Thais concerned about economic crisis amid limited savings: survey

A majority of Thais are worried about the country’s economic situation, with many saying their emergency savings would not last a month without income, according to a recent opinion survey.
The survey, conducted by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll), was carried out among 1,229 people nationwide through both online and field methods between 6 and 9 May. The results were released on Sunday.
According to the poll, 92.19% of respondents said they felt insecure about the current economic climate. Of these, 51.59% were somewhat concerned, while 40.60% were very concerned.
Unlike other polling organisations that release full questionnaires and all response options, Suan Dusit Poll presented its findings in analytical form, highlighting key results without disclosing full question-and-answer sets.
The poll found that:
The survey revealed the top three financial concerns were:
When asked about the government’s handling of the economic impact from the US-China trade war:
In response to economic challenges, the top three coping strategies cited were: