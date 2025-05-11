Most Thais concerned about economic crisis amid limited savings: survey

A majority of Thais are worried about the country’s economic situation, with many saying their emergency savings would not last a month without income, according to a recent opinion survey.

The survey, conducted by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll), was carried out among 1,229 people nationwide through both online and field methods between 6 and 9 May. The results were released on Sunday.

High Levels of Economic Insecurity

According to the poll, 92.19% of respondents said they felt insecure about the current economic climate. Of these, 51.59% were somewhat concerned, while 40.60% were very concerned.