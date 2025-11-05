EECO and UOB host Shanghai seminar to attract 40+ potential companies to EEC

The event was part of the ongoing collaboration between the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO) and UOB Thailand, under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed earlier this year. The partnership aims to promote investment and co-organise business seminars to attract foreign investors and target industries to establish their presence within Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)

The seminar aimed to strengthen economic, trade, and investment collaboration between Thailand and China, while promoting the potential of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)—Thailand’s key strategic area for driving the country’s new economic growth. The event attracted more than 40 potential Chinese companies across diverse industries, including Digital Technology, Energy, BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) industries, Medical Innovation, and Services.