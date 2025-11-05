EECO and UOB host Shanghai seminar to attract 40+ potential companies to EEC

The event was part of the ongoing collaboration between the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO) and UOB Thailand, under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed earlier this year. The partnership aims to promote investment and co-organise business seminars to attract foreign investors and target industries to establish their presence within Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)
The seminar aimed to strengthen economic, trade, and investment collaboration between Thailand and China, while promoting the potential of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)—Thailand’s key strategic area for driving the country’s new economic growth. The event attracted more than 40 potential Chinese companies across diverse industries, including Digital Technology, Energy, BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) industries, Medical Innovation, and Services.
The program featured keynote addresses by senior executives from EECO, UOB (Mrs Vira-anong C. Phutrakul, Deputy CEO and Head of Wholesale Banking, UOB Thailand & Mr Peter Foo Moo Tan, President and CEO, UOB China) and prominent private-sector representatives such as Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand) Co. Ltd. and Rajah & Tann. The sessions highlighted Thailand’s investment opportunities, legal frameworks for business cooperation, and confidence-building measures for investors in the EEC. A special presentation also introduced the EEC Smart City (EECiti)—a flagship project envisioned to shape the future of the EEC over the next decade.
In addition to the seminar sessions, participants engaged in business networking activities to foster partnerships and explore new avenues for collaboration, while benefiting from the support of UOB as an advisor on foreign direct investment (FDI) and cross-border financial solutions. These initiatives align with EECO’s vision to establish the EEC as a premier hub for investment and innovation in the Asian region.
This event marked another milestone in Thailand–China cooperation, serving as a bridge for economic, trade, and technological connectivity between the two nations. It also underscored the shared commitment to building a resilient and sustainable investment ecosystem that supports long-term regional growth.