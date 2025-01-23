Legalisation of same-sex marriage comes into force today

The legalisation of same-sex marriage also brings economic benefits. Thai wedding planning company Wonders and Weddings predicts an increase in wedding bookings, with 25% of all bookings coming from the LGBTQIA+ community.

According to LGBT Capital, an LGBTQ+-focused investment firm, Thailand's LGBTQ+ tourism revenue in 2019 was US$6.5 billion (224.81 billion baht), accounting for 1.23% of the country’s GDP. In 2023, Thailand was the fourth country in the world to generate the most revenue from LGBTQ+ events (behind the US, France and the UK, respectively).

Meanwhile, the World Travel & Tourism Council reports that the LGBTQIA+ group accounts for 10% of global tourists, and their spending on travel makes up 16% of total tourism expenditure, which is approximately $195 billion (6.6 trillion baht) per year.

Analysts believe that Thailand's legalisation of same-sex marriage will make LGBTQIA+ tourists feel safer and more interested in visiting the country. It also opens up the opportunity to host global events such as World Pride. Thailand can leverage this opportunity to develop its service sector and enhance its competitiveness in the global market by catering to LGBTQIA+ consumers, analysts said.