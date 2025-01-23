Legalisation of same-sex marriage comes into force today

The Equal Marriage Act comes into effect today (January 23), marking a significant milestone for Thai society in recognising and endorsing equality for people of diverse sexual orientations.
The landmark legislation amends over 60 sections of Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Codes, granting same-sex couples the same rights and responsibilities as heterosexual couples, including adoption, inheritance, healthcare consent and property co-management.
The act also raises the marriage and engagement age from 17 to 18, and uses gender-neutral language, such as “spouse” instead of “husband” or “wife” to get rid of gender restrictions.
The legalisation of same-sex marriage also brings economic benefits. Thai wedding planning company Wonders and Weddings predicts an increase in wedding bookings, with 25% of all bookings coming from the LGBTQIA+ community.
According to LGBT Capital, an LGBTQ+-focused investment firm, Thailand's LGBTQ+ tourism revenue in 2019 was US$6.5 billion (224.81 billion baht), accounting for 1.23% of the country’s GDP. In 2023, Thailand was the fourth country in the world to generate the most revenue from LGBTQ+ events (behind the US, France and the UK, respectively).
Meanwhile, the World Travel & Tourism Council reports that the LGBTQIA+ group accounts for 10% of global tourists, and their spending on travel makes up 16% of total tourism expenditure, which is approximately $195 billion (6.6 trillion baht) per year.
Analysts believe that Thailand's legalisation of same-sex marriage will make LGBTQIA+ tourists feel safer and more interested in visiting the country. It also opens up the opportunity to host global events such as World Pride. Thailand can leverage this opportunity to develop its service sector and enhance its competitiveness in the global market by catering to LGBTQIA+ consumers, analysts said.
What you need to register marriage in Thailand
From January 23, couples of any sex can legally register their marriage in Thailand. Eligible candidates must possess the following qualifications:
Documents required for Thai nationals:
Documents required for foreign nationals: