TAT promotes Thailand as an LGBTQ+ destination, Boosting 50 billion baht tourism

Thailand's recognition and legalization of marriage equality mark a globally significant step, showcasing the nation as one of the pioneers in demonstrating to the international community that Thailand is not just a destination.
It is also a country ready to celebrate love in all its forms, making it a top destination for LGBTQIAN+ travelers from around the world.
TAT is prepared to promote and welcome LGBTQIAN+ tourists to ensure that Thailand fully capitalizes on the opportunities presented by the Marriage Equality law.
TAT has undertaken various initiatives to support the LGBTQIAN+ community, including the implementation of the ‘Go Thai Be Free’ campaign. This platform serves as a comprehensive resource hub, offering valuable information for LGBTQIAN+ travellers and effectively reaching and engaging this audience.
The campaign also functions as a communication initiative, promoting Thailand as an LGBTQ+ -friendly destination. It highlights tourism products, services, and events taking place across the country through various communication channels such as Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.
Thailand is ready to welcome LGBTQIAN+ couples, families, and groups of friends, offering a warm and inclusive experience.
Additionally, TAT is committed to supporting and driving efforts to position Thailand as the host for World Pride 2028.
Thailand is one of only two countries in Asia where LGBTQ+ individuals are widely accepted. As part of its promotional efforts, TAT has adopted the tagline “Be yourself as you can’t be anywhere else” for its campaign.
The campaign aims to encourage LGBTQ+ travellers in Asia to visit Thailand, offering them a safe space to express their true selves—something they may not be able to do freely in their home countries.
This messaging resonates with many LGBTQ+ travellers in Asia, who often view Thailand as their second home. For many, travelling to Thailand provides such a sense of comfort and belonging that they consider settling down in the country permanently.
In addition, TAT collaborates with private sector partners to develop tourism products and services tailored to the needs of LGBTQIAN+ travellers. These include special travel packages, curated travel routes, and unique events such as the White Party and Bangkok Pride Month.
TAT also works to build networks and partnerships with government agencies, private companies, and civil society organizations to jointly promote tourism and warmly welcome LGBTQIAN+ travellers from around the globe.
The LGBTQ+ tourist segment is showing consistent growth, as evidenced by the expansion of event spaces and activities catering to this group, along with the increasing number of participants each year.
TAT remains committed to promoting various events and activities to create buzz and attract even more LGBTQ+ travellers to Thailand.
Additionally, TAT supports Pride events held in various locations across the country, adding vibrancy and excitement while positioning these festivals as key attractions to draw tourists to Thailand.
Thapanee emphasized that LGBTQIAN+ travellers are a high-potential group, known for travelling more frequently, staying longer, and displaying strong loyalty compared to general tourists. This aligns with global travel trends.
Rainbow tourists generate 50 billion baht annually for Thailand's tourism industry.
According to a report by LGBT Capital, Thailand earns approximately US$1.5 billion (THB52.5 billion) in tourism revenue from LGBTQ+ travellers, ranking first in Asia and fifth globally, following the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Globally, there are over 388 million LGBTQ individuals aged 15 and above, with a collective spending power of around US$4.7 trillion annually, creating immense economic opportunities.
Research also indicates that LGBTQIAN+ travellers have 40% higher purchasing power than general tourists. This group prioritizes travelling to culturally diverse and inclusive destinations that embrace differences.
With the Equal Marriage Act, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is positioning Thailand as a leading LGBTQ+ destination, driving the 50-billion-baht tourism segment forward.
Thailand as a Wedding Destination
The introduction of equal marriage legislation in Thailand creates an opportunity for countless couples, unable to hold weddings in their home countries, to celebrate and tie the knot here.
Whether it’s a beautiful beachside wedding on Koh Samui or a ceremony surrounded by nature and Lanna charm in Chiang Mai, Thailand’s stunning venues are ready to host equal marriage celebrations for all couples.
LGBTQ+ travellers, in particular, seek unique and diverse experiences, showing interest in the local identities of destinations. They often share their experiences through social media, generating viral trends that boost Thailand's market opportunities and add value to its goods and services.
This aligns with TAT’s direction to stimulate tourism within this promising market segment.