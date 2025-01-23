TAT promotes Thailand as an LGBTQ+ destination, Boosting 50 billion baht tourism

Thailand's recognition and legalization of marriage equality mark a globally significant step, showcasing the nation as one of the pioneers in demonstrating to the international community that Thailand is not just a destination.

It is also a country ready to celebrate love in all its forms, making it a top destination for LGBTQIAN+ travelers from around the world.

TAT is prepared to promote and welcome LGBTQIAN+ tourists to ensure that Thailand fully capitalizes on the opportunities presented by the Marriage Equality law.

TAT has undertaken various initiatives to support the LGBTQIAN+ community, including the implementation of the ‘Go Thai Be Free’ campaign. This platform serves as a comprehensive resource hub, offering valuable information for LGBTQIAN+ travellers and effectively reaching and engaging this audience.

The campaign also functions as a communication initiative, promoting Thailand as an LGBTQ+ -friendly destination. It highlights tourism products, services, and events taking place across the country through various communication channels such as Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Thailand is ready to welcome LGBTQIAN+ couples, families, and groups of friends, offering a warm and inclusive experience.

Additionally, TAT is committed to supporting and driving efforts to position Thailand as the host for World Pride 2028.