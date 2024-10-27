Navy chief makes offerings to boat nymphs of 52 barges

The commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy, Admiral Jirapon Wongwit, presided over a ceremony on Sunday morning to make offerings to nymphs of 52 boats that will take part in the Royal Barge Procession later in the afternoon.

The elaborate offering ceremony was held at 9.09am at the Thonburi dock of the Royal Thai Naval Dockyard.

The ceremony follows a tradition of boosting the morale of the oarsmen of the four royal barges and 28 other boats that will take part in the royal procession on the Chao Phraya River, carrying His Majesty the King to the Temple of the Dawn for the Krathin robe-offering ceremony in the afternoon.