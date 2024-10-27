Navy chief makes offerings to boat nymphs of 52 barges

The commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy, Admiral Jirapon Wongwit, presided over a ceremony on Sunday morning to make offerings to nymphs of 52 boats that will take part in the Royal Barge Procession later in the afternoon.
The elaborate offering ceremony was held at 9.09am at the Thonburi dock of the Royal Thai Naval Dockyard.
The ceremony follows a tradition of boosting the morale of the oarsmen of the four royal barges and 28 other boats that will take part in the royal procession on the Chao Phraya River, carrying His Majesty the King to the Temple of the Dawn for the Krathin robe-offering ceremony in the afternoon.
After the chant to make the offerings to boat nymphs was read, the navy chief gave the garland to the skippers of the four royal barges to offer to the boat spirits. The four royal barges that will join the procession are: Narai Song Suban HM King Rama IX Royal Barge, Anantanagarat Royal Barge, Anekkachatphuchong Royal Barge, and Suphannahong Royal Barge.
After the ceremony, the navy chief said everyone was set for the elaborate royal river procession.
He said oarsmen of the navy had been practising for the auspicious occasion for 10 months, involving 10 rehearsals and two full-dress rehearsals.
He said all boats for the royal procession had been decorated grandly to honour the King.
The navy chief said he felt very honoured to have a chance to supervise the organising of the royal procession.