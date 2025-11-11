Carabao eyes 2026 beer market breakthrough with new draft and partnership

Partnership with China’s Tsingtao Brewery

Carabao has joined forces with Tsingtao Brewery, a world-renowned Chinese beer brand, which plans to appoint Carabao as its distributor in China, starting in two or three provinces before expanding nationwide.

“Tsingtao has never allowed any company to produce its beer before—Thailand will be the second country after Germany,” Sathien said. If successful, Carabao’s facility will become a key production base for Tsingtao’s exports across ASEAN, with shipments expected to begin in early 2026.

Expanding capacity to 300 million litres, but using only 20%

Carabao’s total brewing capacity has risen to 300 million litres per year from 200 million, though current utilisation stands at just 20%.

“Tsingtao’s partnership will help fill that gap significantly,” Sathien noted. The company has invested over 4 billion baht in its beer business and recorded combined losses of around 1 billion baht in the first two years.

However, he expects to break even or turn a profit next year if the market responds well.

Shifting focus from off-trade to on-trade markets

Sathien acknowledged that Thailand’s strict advertising laws, which prohibit beer commercials on television, remain a key limitation.

“We have to educate consumers directly through retailers,” he explained. About 70% of sales currently come from off-trade channels such as convenience stores, where Carabao and Tawandang beers rank No.1 at CJ stores.

The new draft beer aims to boost sales through on-trade channels—restaurants, pubs, and hotels—where profit margins are higher. “Some venues now have over 50% market share for Carabao beer,” he said, confident that draft beer will complete the company’s product lineup.

Thai beer market still large but slow-growing

Thailand’s beer market is valued at around 260 billion baht, but growth has slowed and remains dominated by major players, with Carabao’s share still below 1%. The new Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, effective November 8, 2025, has also added pressure.

“The new law brings no good news. If strictly enforced, it will affect both sellers and drinkers,” Sathien warned, noting that the midnight sales ban could hit restaurants hard.

“Digging a sand pit takes time, but we won’t stop”

“Brewing beer is like digging a sand pit—you have to work hard before seeing results,” Sathien concluded, reaffirming his long-term commitment to building an alternative choice in Thailand’s beer market.