Craft Beer Business Association presents 3 demands to the government

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 09, 2025

Siripong Angkasukulkiet accepts 3 demands from the Craft Beer Business Association and forwards them to relevant ministers for consideration, aiming to boost the country’s economic engine.

Nattachai Ungsriwong, President of the Craft Beer Business Association, and his team, on Thursday (October 9), met with Siripong Angkasukulkiet, Deputy Leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, to present their complaints and push for legislation changes that hinder the craft beer industry. 

They emphasised the sector's potential to generate revenue for the country alongside agriculture, tourism, and related supply chains.

“We are pleased that the Bhumjaithai Party recognises the importance of economic growth and supports small entrepreneurs. We are confident that the craft beer industry can drive the foundational economy and contribute to the country’s revenue, alongside agriculture, tourism, and related supply chains. Currently, we seek help in reviewing and amending regulations or bylaws that act as obstacles,” Nattachai said.

He outlined the following key issues for consideration:

  • The issuance of licenses for small breweries: He requested amendments to regulations that would allow breweries to bottle and sell products off-site, similar to other types of alcoholic beverages, without restrictions that hinder small producers.
  • The current ban on sales between 2pm-5pm: This restriction remains in place and presents a challenge for both tourism and small entrepreneurs.
  • The law prohibiting online alcohol sales: A working committee was previously established by the National Alcohol Beverage Policy Committee to review the ban and design appropriate controls, but progress was stalled due to a change in government leadership, which left the committee without a chair. Nattachai called for the issue to be addressed.

Siripong responded by acknowledging the issues and promising to bring them to the relevant authorities for review. He noted that the government has approximately four months to address such issues, and any measures that could help resolve challenges faced by small businesses and boost the country’s economic engine would be forwarded to the relevant ministers for consideration and action.

