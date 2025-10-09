Craft Beer Business Association presents 3 demands to the government

Nattachai Ungsriwong, President of the Craft Beer Business Association, and his team, on Thursday (October 9), met with Siripong Angkasukulkiet, Deputy Leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, to present their complaints and push for legislation changes that hinder the craft beer industry.

They emphasised the sector's potential to generate revenue for the country alongside agriculture, tourism, and related supply chains.

“We are pleased that the Bhumjaithai Party recognises the importance of economic growth and supports small entrepreneurs. We are confident that the craft beer industry can drive the foundational economy and contribute to the country’s revenue, alongside agriculture, tourism, and related supply chains. Currently, we seek help in reviewing and amending regulations or bylaws that act as obstacles,” Nattachai said.