Thailand Consumers Council sues Facebook over scam adverts and lack of victim redress

The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) on Monday filed a lawsuit against Meta, the owner of Facebook, covering both its Thailand office and headquarters. The council accused the platform of allowing scam advertisements and online fraud to spread continuously, despite discussions and repeated calls for stronger preventive measures over more than a year.

The move followed a press conference titled “Why sue Facebook?” on June 4, 2026, when the TCC said it had received 6,164 complaints about online purchases of goods and services from 2024 to March 2026.

Of these, more than 3,793 complaints involved Facebook, including cases in which consumers transferred money but did not receive products, were deceived into investment scams, encountered fake pages impersonating others, or were defrauded in various other ways, causing widespread damage.

Boonyuen Siritham, president of the Thailand Consumers Council, said victims were not limited to people lacking digital literacy. They included people from all professions, from doctors, lecturers, civil servants and businesspeople to the general public.

She said a key factor was users’ trust in a global platform, with people expecting it to have sufficient systems to inspect and screen advertisements.