PTTOR adjusts biodiesel blend to B5 in response to govt policy

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (PTTOR) has announced that it is adjusting the biodiesel proportions in ordinary high-speed diesel fuel from B7 to B5.

This modification is in response to the Energy Policy Administration Committee’s decision to align current crude oil prices with domestic crude palm oil stocks. The new policy has been in effect since November 21.

Piman Poolsri, senior executive vice president of Oil Retail Business at PTT Retail Business, said: “PTT stations are fully prepared to implement the government’s policy. Both our Xtra Save Diesel and Super Power Diesel will now use the B5 formula, with biodiesel mixed at 5% by volume. This change is compatible with all diesel vehicle types, regardless of model or year.”

He said the adjustment not only complies with government guidelines but also reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable development.

“Our approach balances societal, environmental and economic considerations. This move will help alleviate living expenses while promoting the use of environmentally friendly energy and sustainably supporting local resources,” he explained.

He said PTT remains dedicated to delivering high-quality fuel and a diverse product range to cater to all car users’ needs. This includes Xtra Save Diesel, a standard-grade fuel with enhanced engine additives (up to 1.5 times more), and Super Power Diesel, a premium grade offering maximum efficiency.

Those interested can learn more about promotions at www.pttor.com/th/news/promotion, follow updates on the PTT Station Facebook page or call the 1365 call centre.






