LISA turns heads with Anyma collab on electrifying ‘Bad Angel’

LISA has unveiled a fresh new collaboration with Anyma, the Italian-American DJ, producer and multimedia artist whose real name is Matteo Milleri, in a release that pushes her further into the electronic music world. Their new track, ‘Bad Angel’, was released on April 8, 2026, and is being presented as a melodic techno single under Anyma’s name, with LISA featured on the record.





The song stands out as one of LISA’s clearest moves yet into full-scale EDM territory. Built around Anyma’s sleek, cinematic production style, ‘Bad Angel’ pairs a brooding electronic backdrop with LISA’s instantly recognisable vocal tone, creating a track that leans into mystery, tension and seduction.

The official music video has also become a major talking point. Its futuristic imagery, digital styling and machine-infused visual language give the release a darker, more experimental edge, reinforcing the song’s themes of duality, transformation and allure. The visual approach fits closely with Anyma’s established artistic identity, which often blends music with high-concept digital world-building.