LISA turns heads with Anyma collab on electrifying ‘Bad Angel’

LISA has unveiled a fresh new collaboration with Anyma, the Italian-American DJ, producer and multimedia artist whose real name is Matteo Milleri, in a release that pushes her further into the electronic music world. Their new track, ‘Bad Angel’, was released on April 8, 2026, and is being presented as a melodic techno single under Anyma’s name, with LISA featured on the record.
The song stands out as one of LISA’s clearest moves yet into full-scale EDM territory. Built around Anyma’s sleek, cinematic production style, ‘Bad Angel’ pairs a brooding electronic backdrop with LISA’s instantly recognisable vocal tone, creating a track that leans into mystery, tension and seduction.
The official music video has also become a major talking point. Its futuristic imagery, digital styling and machine-infused visual language give the release a darker, more experimental edge, reinforcing the song’s themes of duality, transformation and allure. The visual approach fits closely with Anyma’s established artistic identity, which often blends music with high-concept digital world-building.
The collaboration has also sparked excitement because of its timing. Anyma is scheduled to appear at Coachella 2026, fuelling fan speculation that ‘Bad Angel’ could make its way onto one of the festival’s most talked-about stages. That prospect has only added to the buzz surrounding the release, especially as the track brings together one of the world’s most visible pop stars and one of electronic music’s most visually ambitious names.
For LISA, the release marks another confident expansion of her solo profile. Rather than staying within expected pop territory, she has chosen to experiment with a genre and visual aesthetic that feel colder, bolder and more immersive. In ‘Bad Angel’, that risk appears to be paying off, giving fans a version of LISA that feels both familiar and newly transformed.