Thailand weighs three war scenarios as GDP and inflation risks rise

Thailand’s economic outlook is under increasing strain as uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict continues, with authorities warning that a prolonged war could extend into 2027, dragging down growth and pushing inflation higher.
Government sources said agencies responsible for monitoring and assessing economic impacts have revised down growth projections used in drafting the fiscal 2027 budget, reflecting escalating geopolitical risks.
The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has lowered its GDP growth forecast to 1.4%, down from an earlier estimate of 2%, closely in line with the Bank of Thailand’s revised projection of 1.5%. Inflation for 2026 is now expected to range between 2.5% and 3.5%.
At a recent meeting of four key economic agencies tasked with preparing the fiscal framework for 2027, the NESDC presented three possible scenarios based on evolving developments in the Middle East conflict and their potential impact on Thailand’s economy.
Scenario 1: Conflict ends in first half of 2026
In the most optimistic scenario, negotiations between the opposing sides lead to a resolution within the first half of 2026, bringing an end to military clashes.
Energy and transport infrastructure would gradually recover, allowing supply conditions to normalise. As a result, global energy and commodity prices would begin to decline steadily in the second half of 2026.
Under this scenario:
Scenario 2: Prolonged conflict leads to stagflation
In a more adverse scenario, the conflict drags on and is expected to end only in the second half of 2026.
Exports of energy and commodities from the Middle East would remain constrained, keeping energy prices elevated throughout 2026.
This would disrupt global supply chains and push several economies into stagflation, characterised by weak growth combined with high inflation.
Rising global inflation pressures could prompt central banks to maintain tight monetary policies, further weighing on economic activity.
Under this scenario:
Scenario 3: Escalation triggers global recession risk
In the worst-case scenario, the conflict expands across the Middle East and continues throughout 2026, with resolution only emerging in the first half of 2027.
Negotiations would remain inconclusive during 2026, while ongoing attacks and destruction of critical infrastructure would further disrupt energy and commodity exports.
Energy prices would stay elevated through the first half of 2027, while recovery in infrastructure and supply chains would be slow even after the conflict ends.
This scenario raises the risk of a global recession, as prolonged supply disruptions and high energy costs weigh on economic activity worldwide.
Under this scenario:
Despite the risks, the NESDC identified several factors that could support Thailand’s economic expansion:
The NESDC also highlighted multiple risks that could weigh on Thailand’s economy: