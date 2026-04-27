Thailand weighs three war scenarios as GDP and inflation risks rise

Thailand’s economic outlook is under increasing strain as uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict continues, with authorities warning that a prolonged war could extend into 2027, dragging down growth and pushing inflation higher.

Government sources said agencies responsible for monitoring and assessing economic impacts have revised down growth projections used in drafting the fiscal 2027 budget, reflecting escalating geopolitical risks.

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has lowered its GDP growth forecast to 1.4%, down from an earlier estimate of 2%, closely in line with the Bank of Thailand’s revised projection of 1.5%. Inflation for 2026 is now expected to range between 2.5% and 3.5%.

At a recent meeting of four key economic agencies tasked with preparing the fiscal framework for 2027, the NESDC presented three possible scenarios based on evolving developments in the Middle East conflict and their potential impact on Thailand’s economy.