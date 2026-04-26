Thai foodservice market outpaces global growth as QSRs surge in 2025

The global foodservice market is entering a period of steady and sustained growth, with its value expected to reach €2.98 trillion in 2025. This marks a shift from post-Covid-19 recovery towards a more stable business environment with clearer structural development.
According to preliminary data from Deloitte’s Foodservice Market Monitor 2026, shared in advance with TUTTOFOOD, Southern Europe’s leading food business platform, the global market grew by 2.2% in 2025 compared with 2024. The main growth drivers were Europe, up 6.0%, and Asia-Pacific, up 3.2%.
Focusing specifically on Thailand’s foodservice market, the data showed that the sector reached €26.8 billion in 2025, outpacing global growth with a 4.1% year-on-year expansion. The key driver was the continued growth of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), which recorded strong growth of 5.1%.
QSRs were the strongest-performing foodservice segment in Thailand in 2025 and are being closely watched as one of the fastest-growing segments in the years ahead, alongside Thailand’s distinctive street food sector.
In 2025, street food generated the highest market value in Thailand’s foodservice sector, worth more than €8.79 billion. North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to remain the main forces driving global growth through these two business models.
Thailand’s foodservice market is expected to maintain its strength through 2030, reinforcing broad opportunities for continued strategic investment in the food industry.
Antonio Cellie, chief executive officer of Fiere di Parma, the organiser of TUTTOFOOD, said foodservice was entering a new era shaped by changing consumption patterns and more complex supply chains.
In this context, he said, TUTTOFOOD, Southern Europe’s leading food business platform, played an important role in turning market insights into concrete business opportunities by connecting producers around the world with more than 4,000 leading buyers through a Buyers Programme organised in cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).
Tommaso Nastasi, a Deloitte partner and Value Creation Services leader, said foodservice growth in recent years had been driven by two main factors: the expansion of formats, especially QSRs, and the growth of restaurant chains.
He said restaurant chains had proved effective in combining service, quality and customer experience, making the channel increasingly attractive across the entire value chain.
Partnerships with restaurant chains not only help suppliers improve sales efficiency and reduce service costs, but also create opportunities for co-developing products that better meet specific needs, ultimately generating higher value across the ecosystem.
This shift marks the beginning of a new normal for the industry, where operational efficiency, innovation in new business formats and supply chain integration are becoming key competitive drivers across the sector.
At the global level, consumer behaviour is changing rapidly. Premium packaging has become an important driver of delivery service growth, with 90% of consumers willing to order a wider variety of food if good packaging is available, while 53% are willing to pay more. At the same time, value for money has become a key factor.
Around 80% of consumers increasingly want a digital experience throughout their service journey, even though these systems have not yet been fully optimised in each national market.
On the operator side, the growth of off-premise consumption is reshaping store formats. More than 41% of operators plan to add dedicated areas for delivery and takeaway services, while 34% of QSR operators will focus on opening takeaway-only branches.
Automation is also being widely adopted, with 74% of operators using technology to improve efficiency. Although only 28% currently report higher profits as a result, this still represents a clear opportunity to improve performance and drive further innovation in the future.