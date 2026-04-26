Thai foodservice market outpaces global growth as QSRs surge in 2025

Tommaso Nastasi, a Deloitte partner and Value Creation Services leader, said foodservice growth in recent years had been driven by two main factors: the expansion of formats, especially QSRs, and the growth of restaurant chains.

He said restaurant chains had proved effective in combining service, quality and customer experience, making the channel increasingly attractive across the entire value chain.

Partnerships with restaurant chains not only help suppliers improve sales efficiency and reduce service costs, but also create opportunities for co-developing products that better meet specific needs, ultimately generating higher value across the ecosystem.

This shift marks the beginning of a new normal for the industry, where operational efficiency, innovation in new business formats and supply chain integration are becoming key competitive drivers across the sector.

Key trends in the global foodservice market

At the global level, consumer behaviour is changing rapidly. Premium packaging has become an important driver of delivery service growth, with 90% of consumers willing to order a wider variety of food if good packaging is available, while 53% are willing to pay more. At the same time, value for money has become a key factor.

Around 80% of consumers increasingly want a digital experience throughout their service journey, even though these systems have not yet been fully optimised in each national market.

On the operator side, the growth of off-premise consumption is reshaping store formats. More than 41% of operators plan to add dedicated areas for delivery and takeaway services, while 34% of QSR operators will focus on opening takeaway-only branches.

Automation is also being widely adopted, with 74% of operators using technology to improve efficiency. Although only 28% currently report higher profits as a result, this still represents a clear opportunity to improve performance and drive further innovation in the future.