Michelin Guide Thailand 2026: Thai dining shines on the world stage

The Michelin Guide, first published in 1900 by the French tyre company Michelin, was originally created to help motorists find quality eateries — while subtly encouraging them to drive more and, in turn, buy more tyres.
Over the decades, the guide’s Michelin Stars evolved into one of the world’s most prestigious culinary honours.
Thailand joined the Michelin map in 2018 with its inaugural guide covering only Bangkok. It was the seventh Asian city or region to receive a dedicated edition.
Since then, coverage has expanded to include Phuket, Phang Nga, Chiang Mai, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Chonburi — reflecting the growing strength of Thai gastronomy.
“Thailand remains a vibrant destination for unique and diverse culinary experiences, with this year’s Michelin Guide brimming with exciting surprises and fresh developments,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide.
“The latest edition showcases a broader range of cuisines, reflecting Thailand’s dynamic and ever-evolving food scene, driven by remarkable energy and creativity. With the growing number of Michelin Stars, Thailand shines ever brighter on the global gastronomic map.”
Michelin Guide Thailand 2026: Highlights and figures
At the launch of The Michelin Guide Thailand 2026, the organisation announced the latest list of restaurants awarded Michelin Stars and other distinctions. The 2026 guide features 468 restaurants in total, including:
Five Michelin-starred restaurants to experience in Bangkok
Sorn — Three Michelin Stars
Sorn became the first Thai restaurant to earn Three Michelin Stars. Self-taught chef and owner Supaksorn Jongsiri celebrates the food culture of southern Thailand through refined, meticulously balanced tasting menus that harmonise bold traditional flavours with modern technique.
The restaurant is located at 56 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok.
Sühring — Three Michelin Stars
Twin chefs Thomas and Mathias Sühring bring a modern take on German cuisine inspired by childhood memories and family recipes. The tasting menu showcases precise craftsmanship with traditional techniques such as fermenting, curing, and pickling, using seasonal ingredients from Thailand and beyond.
The restaurant is located at 10 Soi Yen Akat 3, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok.
Gaa — Two Michelin Stars
Located in a restored Thai house, Gaa offers a refined yet relaxed dining experience. Chef Garima Arora draws from her Indian roots while working closely with local Thai producers, crafting dishes that blend expressive layers of aroma and flavour with innovation and cultural depth.
The restaurant is located at 46/1 Sukhumvit 53, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok
Baan Tepa — Two Michelin Stars
Chef Chudaree Debhakam redefines farm-to-table dining with a seven-course Thai tasting menu that begins in the garden, where guests explore seasonal herbs grown on-site. The menu celebrates Thai ingredients with creativity and sustainability, reducing waste and supporting local farmers.
The restaurant is located at 561 Ramkhamhaeng Road, Hua Mak, Bang Kapi, Bangkok.
Jay Fai — One Michelin Star
The legendary Jay Fai remains Bangkok’s most iconic street food destination. Her signature golden crab omelette and stir-fried prawns in yellow curry continue to attract queues of food lovers from around the world, offering an unforgettable taste of Thai street cuisine elevated to global acclaim.
The restaurant is located at 327 Maha Chai Road, Samran Rat, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok.
Those interested in food can view the full list and details of each restaurant by visiting the Michelin Guide website here.