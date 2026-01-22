Michelin Guide Thailand 2026: Thai dining shines on the world stage

The Michelin Guide, first published in 1900 by the French tyre company Michelin, was originally created to help motorists find quality eateries — while subtly encouraging them to drive more and, in turn, buy more tyres.

Over the decades, the guide’s Michelin Stars evolved into one of the world’s most prestigious culinary honours.

Thailand joined the Michelin map in 2018 with its inaugural guide covering only Bangkok. It was the seventh Asian city or region to receive a dedicated edition.

Since then, coverage has expanded to include Phuket, Phang Nga, Chiang Mai, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Chonburi — reflecting the growing strength of Thai gastronomy.

“Thailand remains a vibrant destination for unique and diverse culinary experiences, with this year’s Michelin Guide brimming with exciting surprises and fresh developments,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide.

“The latest edition showcases a broader range of cuisines, reflecting Thailand’s dynamic and ever-evolving food scene, driven by remarkable energy and creativity. With the growing number of Michelin Stars, Thailand shines ever brighter on the global gastronomic map.”