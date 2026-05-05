Asia races to shield economies from Iran war oil shock as costs mount

Asian governments are moving rapidly to secure alternative energy supplies and protect their economies from the worst effects of the energy crisis caused by the Iran war. But for the world’s biggest oil-importing region, the cost of that protection is rising sharply.

The strain has already prompted the Asian Development Bank to lower its growth forecast for developing Asia and the Pacific to 4.7% this year and 4.8% in 2027, compared with its earlier projection of 5.1% for both years. The bank also raised its inflation forecast for this year to 5.2%.

Asia receives 85% of crude shipments from the Gulf, but Kpler data showed total oil imports into the region fell 30% year on year in April, hitting the lowest level since October 2015. The drop followed two months in which the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies, was almost closed.

The impact is putting growing pressure on government finances, especially in South Asia, as authorities spend billions of dollars on fuel subsidies and import duty waivers to soften the shock for consumers and businesses.

“The first line of defence ... is that the governments decided to absorb the initial shock by either providing subsidies or cutting excise duties on fuel products,” said Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch of S&P Global Market Intelligence.