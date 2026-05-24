Seven trapped in flooded Laos cave as rescue teams race time

Survivor recalls swimming through rising water

The eighth villager, who managed to escape, said he had reached the fourth level of the cave, about 40 to 50 metres from the entrance, when he noticed heavy rain continuing outside.

Large volumes of water then began pouring rapidly into the cave, quickly turning the situation critical. He said he decided to swim and climb back towards the entrance in order to survive.

The other seven members of the group remained trapped inside. It is still unclear how deep they had gone into the cave before the floodwater blocked their way out.

After escaping, the survivor immediately informed local leaders and authorities, prompting an urgent rescue response.

Rescue complicated by confined-space risks

Initial assessments found that the site is a confined-space environment with severe risks. Rescuers face rising water levels, strong currents, narrow passages and possible oxygen limitations.

These factors mean the operation requires specialist equipment and personnel trained in confined-space and cave rescue work.

Lao authorities have mobilised administrative officials, soldiers, police, medical personnel and local residents to assist with the operation. Water pumps have been installed to drain the cave continuously, but rainfall in the area has slowed progress.

Thai rescue teams ready to assist

The Association of Volunteers for Lao People has formally requested support from Thai rescue teams, seeking confined-space rescue specialists and key equipment, including water pumps, generators and life-detection equipment.

Thai rescue networks have responded by preparing teams and equipment, including cave rescue divers, air-system equipment and search tools. They are expected to join the operation once coordination and border-crossing procedures are completed.

The Thai Rescue Diver Facebook page later reported that Thai rescue teams remained on standby after being informed that a team from China was already involved in the rescue effort.

The mission remains a race against time, with hopes still focused on bringing all seven trapped villagers out safely.