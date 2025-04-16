Missing park ranger found dead in Kanchanaburi cave

A park ranger who went missing inside Sao Hin Cave in Kanchanaburi province on Tuesday has been found deceased, according to the latest update from Lam Khlong Ngu National Park.

Divers have discovered the body of Paisan Waenpetch, a freelance ranger working for the park, and efforts are currently underway to bring it out of the cave, a senior park official said.

Akkhanit Klangpraphan, head of Lam Khlong Ngu National Park, stated that Paisan was guiding tourists on an eco-trekking tour in the area when he disappeared in the water inside Sao Hin Cave.