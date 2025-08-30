Khun Khan National Park temporarily closes Tham Luang Mae Sab cave for ecological restoration

Khun Khan National Park in Chiang Mai has announced the temporary closure of the Tham Luang Mae Sab cave from September 1-30, 2025 for ecological restoration.

Park Chief, Taweewat Daengmanee, explained that the closure is intended to allow the cave’s natural ecosystem to recover. During this period, the park will also take the opportunity to maintain and upgrade its facilities in preparation for the return of visitors.

However, the park’s campsite area will remain open as usual, offering a beautiful riverside setting with full amenities. Visitors can also enjoy the Cafe & Bistro, where food and drinks are available for those wishing to relax.

For more information, please contact the park at 0 5200 0410 or visit the Khun Khan National Park Facebook page.



