Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon chills at 11°C as rainy season ends – tourists flock to cool temperatures

This sharp drop in temperature has returned Doi Inthanon to its “cold weather” status, offering an atmosphere akin to winter and signalling the transition into the upcoming tourist season.

Apart from the chilly temperatures, the atmosphere on Doi Inthanon this morning was uniquely different, especially in terms of weather conditions:

Doi Inthanon Summit: The overall weather was cloudy with thick fog, giving tourists the surreal experience of walking through a sea of clouds—a memorable sensation.

Kew Mae Pan: The weather here was clear, allowing visitors to enjoy panoramic views, breathe in the fresh air, and fully capture the beauty of nature.

The overall air quality is rated as very good, making it an ideal morning for relaxation and an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

For those planning to visit Doi Inthanon and experience the cool weather, authorities advise that traffic remains smooth, but due to the thick fog in certain areas, drivers should exercise extra caution. It’s recommended to drive slowly and follow traffic regulations strictly for everyone’s safety.