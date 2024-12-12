Hoar frost imbues Doi Inthanon park with rare winter magic

A breathtaking winter scene has unfolded at Doi Inthanon National Park, as the first "Meikhap" or hoar frost phenomenon of the year has captivated visitors.

The rare weather event, which occurs when humid air near the ground freezes instantly, has transformed the park into a winter wonderland. Delicate ice crystals have formed on the leaves and grass, creating a stunning contrast against the lush green landscape.



Despite the chilly temperatures, tourists have flocked to the park to witness this natural wonder. On December 11, over 3,900 visitors, both locals and foreigners, were drawn to the park to experience the winter magic.



The Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail has been a popular spot for visitors, with temperatures dropping to as low as 4 degrees Celsius. Tourists have been seen bundled up in warm clothing, capturing the stunning scenery with their cameras.



While "Meikhap" and frost may seem similar, they are distinct phenomena. Frost forms when water vapour condenses into dew droplets and then freezes, while "Meikhap" occurs when water vapor freezes directly without forming liquid droplets.



This enchanting winter spectacle typically occurs in the morning during the winter months of November to February at high-altitude locations like Doi Inthanon, Doi Chiang Dao, Doi Pha Hom Pok, Phu Ruea, and Phu Luang.