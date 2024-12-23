Doi Inthanon sees second hoarfrost phenomenon this year

The Doi Inthanon National Park announced that this was the second occurrence of hoarfrost at the mountaintop in Chiang Mai’s Jom Thong district this winter.
While the mountaintop temperature was recorded at 6°C, ground-level temperatures dropped to 0.3°C.
Park officials said northern Thailand is expected to experience cold weather for several more days, raising the possibility of further hoarfrost events.
They also reported temperatures of 7°C at the Kiew Mae Parn viewpoint and 9°C at the park office. On Monday morning, many tourists gathered at the viewpoint to witness the first light of dawn.