Thousands of visitors chill out at Doi Inthanon

According to the “Chom Thong Chiang Mai” Facebook page on Tuesday, the temperature at Doi Inthanon National Park’s mountaintop was as low as 11 degrees Celsius, while the temperature at the park’s Kiew Mae Pan nature trail was 12 degrees.
The temperature at the national park office in Ban Khun Klang community reached a low of 16, the page said, confirming that air quality at the national park was very good without PM2.5 air pollution.
Known as “the roof of Thailand”, Doi Inthanon is part of the Himalayan mountain range with elevations ranging from 800 to 2,565 metres.
Doi Inthanon National Park, which covers an area of 482 square kilometres, is also popular among tourists for its waterfalls, trails, remote villages, birdwatching, and viewpoints for watching sunrise and sunset, in addition to the cold weather all year around. The park’s main entrance is about 70 kilometres south of Chiang Mai’s city centre.