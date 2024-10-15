Thousands of visitors chill out at Doi Inthanon

Known as “the roof of Thailand”, Doi Inthanon is part of the Himalayan mountain range with elevations ranging from 800 to 2,565 metres.

Doi Inthanon National Park, which covers an area of 482 square kilometres, is also popular among tourists for its waterfalls, trails, remote villages, birdwatching, and viewpoints for watching sunrise and sunset, in addition to the cold weather all year around. The park’s main entrance is about 70 kilometres south of Chiang Mai’s city centre.