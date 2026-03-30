Canadian tourist dies during Tiger Cave Temple climb in Krabi

A Canadian tourist died on Sunday while attempting the steep “summit challenge” at Krabi’s Tiger Cave Temple, one of southern Thailand’s best-known religious landmarks.

The man reportedly collapsed near the 1,100th step of the temple’s 1,260-step staircase as he and his wife were making their way to the mountaintop shrine. Local reports described it as the second fatal incident on the staircase in just three days.

Collapsed near the 1,100th step

Rescuers from the Krabi Phithak Pracha Foundation were called to the scene after the tourist was found unconscious on the staircase. People nearby reportedly tried to resuscitate him before emergency teams arrived, but rescue workers said he had no pulse and could not be revived. His body was later carried down the steep stairway.