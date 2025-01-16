Thai Lion Air sees China bookings drop after celebrity kidnapping

Budget carrier Thai Lion Air has reported a decline in Chinese tourist bookings following kidnappings of Chinese celebrities in Thailand.

The airline reports a 20% cancellation rate for charter flights during the upcoming Chinese New Year (January 24 to February 2), while group bookings have also slowed.

Atsawin Yangkiratiwon, CEO of Thai Lion Air, attributed the decline to the disappearance of a Chinese actor near the Thai-Myanmar border early this month.

Chinese actor Wang Xing was lured to Thailand by the false offer of a film audition before being trafficked across the border to Myanmar on January 3. He was then forced to train in a scam centre run by the traffickers, before being rescued a week later. Chinese criminal syndicates operating the scam compounds in Myanmar are thought to have abducted thousands of victims from China and other countries over the past few years.

