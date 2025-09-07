Total lunar eclipse to be visible in Thailand on September 7–8, 2025

The phenomenon will be visible across much of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, western North America, eastern South America, as well as the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans, and even the North and South Poles.

In Thailand, the eclipse will be visible to the naked eye throughout the event. During the total phase, the Moon will take on a striking reddish hue, often called a “blood moon,” between 12.31am and 1.53am, lasting 1 hour and 22 minutes.