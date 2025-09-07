Total lunar eclipse to be visible in Thailand on September 7–8, 2025

A total lunar eclipse will occur overnight from September 7 to the early hours of September 8, 2025, lasting from 10.29pm until 3.55am (Thailand time).

The phenomenon will be visible across much of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, western North America, eastern South America, as well as the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans, and even the North and South Poles.

In Thailand, the eclipse will be visible to the naked eye throughout the event. During the total phase, the Moon will take on a striking reddish hue, often called a “blood moon,” between 12.31am and 1.53am, lasting 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Timeline of the eclipse (Thailand time):

  • 7 Sept, 10.29pm – Penumbral eclipse begins
  • 7 Sept, 11.27pm – Partial eclipse begins
  • 8 Sept, 12.31am – Total eclipse begins
  • 8 Sept, 1.12am – Maximum eclipse
  • 8 Sept, 1.53am – Total eclipse ends
  • 8 Sept, 2.57am – Partial eclipse ends
  • 8 Sept, 3.55am – Penumbral eclipse ends

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line, with the Earth positioned directly between the Sun and the Moon. This alignment can only happen during a full moon, when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, causing it to appear gradually obscured before being fully covered, then re-emerging.

