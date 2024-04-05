Meet the Texas woman who’s chased 20 total solar eclipses around the world

In 1991, Ferrer travelled to Mexico to see her first total solar eclipse. Since then, she’s travelled to all seven continents and six oceans to see 20 total solar eclipses – Ferrer hasn’t missed one since 1998. She's a proud eclipse chaser or umbraphile.

“I'm addicted to that feeling of…being one with the universe and being really present and feeling it,” Ferrer said. “And then, of course, there's always the planning for the next one. My life is measured in eclipses.”

Ferrer, who hosts an eclipse-themed podcast called “Totality Talks,” sets money aside to budget for travel expenses and makes sure to take vacation time for total solar eclipses from her telecommunications job.

Unlike other total solar eclipses, Ferrer and her husband Daniel Brookshier won’t need to travel far for the April 8 event, because the Dallas area where they live is within the eclipse’s path of totality. Ferrer said that hasn’t happened since 1878.

To raise awareness for the upcoming celestial event, Ferrer has travelled throughout Texas speaking to schools, community organizations and whoever will listen.

“So, the motto is, ‘No Child Left Inside,’” Ferrer said. “That’s my goal, is to get more people interested in it so they don’t miss this wonderful opportunity.”

On Wednesday (April 3), Ferrer gave a presentation to fourth and fifth graders at Frank Moates Elementary School in the Dallas area.