Authorities rush to clear wreckage as death toll rises to 31

On January 14, 2026, a crane collapsed during construction on Thailand's high-speed railway project, crushing a passenger train. The accident, which occurred near the Si Khiew area in Nakhon Ratchasima, has resulted in 31 confirmed deaths, with three more people still missing as search and recovery efforts continue.
The incident took place around 9:45 AM, when a large crane collapsed onto the passenger train, which was traveling from Bangkok’s Krungthep Apivath station to Ubon Ratchathani. The train, which was part of the Diesel Multiple Unit service, was carrying 171 passengers and 5 railway staff members. The total number of people on board was 176.
The train was crushed under the weight of the crane, which fell during the ongoing construction of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project. The section where the accident occurred, between the Nong Nam Khun and Si Khiew stations, is part of the third and fourth phases of the project. The project, managed by Italian-Thai Development (ITD), had progressed to 99.54% completion by December 2025.
In response to the disaster, large cranes were quickly brought in to lift the wreckage, with the aim of clearing the track and resuming operations as soon as possible. Rescue teams have been working tirelessly to recover the bodies of the victims and continue their search for the three missing individuals.
By 4:30 PM, Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Anupong Suksomnit reported that 29 bodies had been recovered, and the search for the remaining five people continued. Some of the bodies have been severely damaged, with parts of the bodies missing and some victims having been burned beyond recognition due to the fire that erupted after the collapse. As a result, authorities are awaiting forensic confirmation before officially identifying the victims.
At 5:00 PM, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is expected to visit the scene to oversee the recovery operations and express his condolences to the victims' families.
Eyewitness “Uncle Tor,” who was one of the first to rush to the scene to help, described the tragic moment. He was working at his home when he heard the loud noise of the crane falling, followed by an explosion of dust and flames. Rushing to the site, he found that several people had already died. He attempted to rescue a child who was trapped, and after hearing the mother’s plea, he managed to save the child before going back to rescue the mother, both of whom survived. Sadly, the three other passengers in the affected carriage perished in the fire.
As of 4:45 PM, rescue teams confirmed two additional bodies, bringing the death toll to 31, while three individuals remain unaccounted for. Authorities continue their efforts to recover the missing victims.