Authorities rush to clear wreckage as death toll rises to 31

On January 14, 2026, a crane collapsed during construction on Thailand's high-speed railway project, crushing a passenger train. The accident, which occurred near the Si Khiew area in Nakhon Ratchasima, has resulted in 31 confirmed deaths, with three more people still missing as search and recovery efforts continue.

The incident took place around 9:45 AM, when a large crane collapsed onto the passenger train, which was traveling from Bangkok’s Krungthep Apivath station to Ubon Ratchathani. The train, which was part of the Diesel Multiple Unit service, was carrying 171 passengers and 5 railway staff members. The total number of people on board was 176.

The train was crushed under the weight of the crane, which fell during the ongoing construction of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project. The section where the accident occurred, between the Nong Nam Khun and Si Khiew stations, is part of the third and fourth phases of the project. The project, managed by Italian-Thai Development (ITD), had progressed to 99.54% completion by December 2025.

In response to the disaster, large cranes were quickly brought in to lift the wreckage, with the aim of clearing the track and resuming operations as soon as possible. Rescue teams have been working tirelessly to recover the bodies of the victims and continue their search for the three missing individuals.