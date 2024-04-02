Company aims to cultivate a dedicated team to develop beauty brands

Girod made the remark as the company introduced the One L'Oréal strategy, which aims to cultivate a dedicated team to develop beauty brands that connect with consumers while also advancing social and environmental goals through the Groupe's sustainability commitment, "L'Oréal for the Future”.

Seeing the positive growth in Thailand's beauty and personal-care market, Girod highlighted a few key trends that will help the group maintain its leadership in the country, particularly in the skincare and makeup categories.

The trends involve the rise of the middle class, increased exposure to digital access, and an unparalleled demand for age longevity.

He explained that by 2030, more than 50 million Thai middle-class consumers will have significant purchasing power, driving the consumption of personal-care products. Meanwhile, digital access suggests that the group be more selective on digital channels in order to reach out to young consumers, and the need for longevity has prompted L'Oréal to continue developing its anti-aging expertise.

Furthermore, L'Oréal has launched the ambitious One L'Oréal strategy, with the goal of transforming Thailand's beauty landscape through its diverse portfolio of 15 brands in Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia. This strategy focuses on employee development, business operations, and sustainability practices, ensuring alignment across all business divisions and central operations to drive long-term market growth.