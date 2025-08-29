Lamphun women’s center empowers vulnerable groups with vocational training

The Women’s Development and Family Institution in Lamphun, under the “72nd Anniversary Queen Mother Centre,” has awarded certificates to graduates of its vocational training program aimed at strengthening career opportunities and improving quality of life for women in vulnerable groups.
The training, conducted in collaboration with the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development and L’Oréal (Thailand) Ltd., was part of the “Beauty for a Better Life” initiative. The program focuses on promoting equality, empowerment, and opportunities for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Presiding over the ceremony, Kurupeen Singnoi, a women’s affairs specialist, emphasized the program’s role in fostering skills that translate into tangible livelihoods.
According to centre director Ratchaya Huntragul, six batches of training were held, producing 109 graduates between December 2024 and August 2025. Participants were primarily women lacking stable income, welfare-card holders, or those with limited social opportunities.
The courses covered a range of skills, including women’s hair cutting and styling, men’s haircutting and coloring, barbering, shampoo and blow-dry techniques, and basic coloring. Graduates from each course included:
Follow-up surveys revealed that 91 percent of participants have successfully applied their skills: 48 became salon owners, 33 found employment as hairdressing assistants, and eight used their training to support family members. Another 20 graduates are still under review.
The centre said the initiative reflects its mission to provide practical skills and sustainable opportunities, helping participants move toward financial independence and improved living standards.