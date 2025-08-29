Lamphun women’s center empowers vulnerable groups with vocational training

The Women’s Development and Family Institution in Lamphun, under the “72nd Anniversary Queen Mother Centre,” has awarded certificates to graduates of its vocational training program aimed at strengthening career opportunities and improving quality of life for women in vulnerable groups.

The training, conducted in collaboration with the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development and L’Oréal (Thailand) Ltd., was part of the “Beauty for a Better Life” initiative. The program focuses on promoting equality, empowerment, and opportunities for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Presiding over the ceremony, Kurupeen Singnoi, a women’s affairs specialist, emphasized the program’s role in fostering skills that translate into tangible livelihoods.