L'Oréal Groupe: Where Beauty Meets Purpose in Empowering Every Individual

In an era where corporate responsibility extends far beyond profit margins, L'Oréal Groupe is rewriting the playbook on what it means to be a beauty company that truly "creates beauty that moves the world."

With 37 brands under its global umbrella and 16 beauty brands operating in Thailand, the company has embarked on a transformative journey that places people—employees, consumers, and business partners alike—at the very heart of its operations.

For nearly two decades, L'Oréal has been evolving from a traditional beauty manufacturer into an organisation driven by its "Sense of Purpose": creating beauty that moves the world.

This philosophy extends far beyond developing cutting-edge products; it encompasses a comprehensive commitment to improving the lives of individuals whilst simultaneously driving business growth and environmental sustainability.

Championing Diversity as a Business Imperative

At the core of L'Oréal's people-centred approach lies an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

The company recognises that in order to serve the diverse global marketplace effectively, its workforce must reflect the rich tapestry of cultures, backgrounds, and experiences of its consumers worldwide.

"We strive to be as diverse as the consumers we serve," the company explains.

This commitment manifests through carefully designed strategies that create an inclusive environment, reflecting the diversity of markets where L'Oréal operates.

The company's approach encompasses four fundamental pillars: gender and LGBTQIA+ inclusion, disability support, age diversity, and socio-economic and ethnic diversity.

In Thailand, this commitment takes on particular significance.