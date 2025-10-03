L'Oréal Groupe: Where Beauty Meets Purpose in Empowering Every Individual

In an era where corporate responsibility extends far beyond profit margins, L'Oréal Groupe is rewriting the playbook on what it means to be a beauty company that truly "creates beauty that moves the world."
With 37 brands under its global umbrella and 16 beauty brands operating in Thailand, the company has embarked on a transformative journey that places people—employees, consumers, and business partners alike—at the very heart of its operations.
For nearly two decades, L'Oréal has been evolving from a traditional beauty manufacturer into an organisation driven by its "Sense of Purpose": creating beauty that moves the world.
This philosophy extends far beyond developing cutting-edge products; it encompasses a comprehensive commitment to improving the lives of individuals whilst simultaneously driving business growth and environmental sustainability.
Championing Diversity as a Business Imperative
At the core of L'Oréal's people-centred approach lies an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).
The company recognises that in order to serve the diverse global marketplace effectively, its workforce must reflect the rich tapestry of cultures, backgrounds, and experiences of its consumers worldwide.
"We strive to be as diverse as the consumers we serve," the company explains.
This commitment manifests through carefully designed strategies that create an inclusive environment, reflecting the diversity of markets where L'Oréal operates.
The company's approach encompasses four fundamental pillars: gender and LGBTQIA+ inclusion, disability support, age diversity, and socio-economic and ethnic diversity.
In Thailand, this commitment takes on particular significance.
L'Oréal has implemented progressive policies that support employees in expressing their authentic selves with complete confidence.
During the recruitment process, applicants are given the option not to specify their gender on application forms, ensuring that candidates are evaluated solely on their knowledge, skills, experience, and suitability for the position.
The company has also expanded employee benefits to encompass same-sex couples immediately upon Thailand's implementation of marriage equality legislation.
This includes adjusting paternity leave policies to "Secondary Parental Leave" for same-sex couples, whilst ensuring that maternity leave benefits extend to adoption by same-sex couples as well.
Creating Opportunities Across All Generations
One of L'Oréal's most ambitious initiatives is its commitment to age diversity. With over 15,000 employees worldwide aged over 50, the company recognises the immense value that experienced professionals bring to the organisation.
This represents 15% of the company's global workforce, marking the first time in corporate history that four generations are working together harmoniously.
The company's "L'Oréal for All Generations" programme, launched in France in 2022 and expanding to key regions including Europe, China, and the United States, addresses the demographic and technological challenges facing modern workplaces.
Through five core pillars, the programme promotes intergenerational collaboration whilst ensuring that employees of all ages remain employable throughout their careers.
These initiatives include promoting age diversity awareness through global online courses, adapting workplace wellness programmes for different age groups, and creating smooth retirement transitions.
Youth Empowerment Through L'Oréal For Youth
Perhaps most striking is L'Oréal's commitment to addressing youth unemployment through its global "L'Oréal For Youth" (L4Y) programme.
This initiative tackles the critical gap between formal education and the job market, particularly affecting young people who haven't attended top-tier educational institutions.
The programme creates a comprehensive support system for young people, bridging classroom learning with real-world work experience through mentorship, guidance, and essential networking opportunities.
In 2023, over 100,000 young people benefited from L'Oréal's employability activities, including masterclasses, coaching sessions, mentorship from L'Oréal executives, and participation in business challenges and idea competitions.
Most significantly, L'Oréal commits to creating 25,000 professional opportunities annually for individuals under 30 years of age globally.
In 2024, encompassing internships, work-study programmes, the L'Oréal SeedZ management trainee programme, opportunities under the French Embassy's V.I.E. programme, and various other learning-through-work initiatives.
Brand-Level Impact: The Kiehl's Open Doors Initiative
L'Oréal's commitment to diversity extends to its brand portfolios. Kiehl's, continuing its founder's tradition of supporting diverse communities and youth since 1851, has launched the "Open Doors" project in Thailand.
This initiative supports individuals who cannot access equal opportunities, with the goal of fostering pride in personal identity whilst providing opportunities for both hard and soft skill development.
The programme particularly focuses on inspiring LGBTQIA+ youth, providing them with the tools and confidence needed to succeed in their chosen fields whilst celebrating their authentic identities.
L'Oréal : A Global Beauty Leader with People at Its Heart
L'Oréal Group stands as the world's largest beauty company, operating a diverse portfolio of 37 brands that span every segment of the beauty market.
With operations in over 150 countries and territories, the company has built its success on a foundation of innovation, quality, and an unwavering commitment to serving the diverse beauty needs of consumers worldwide.
In Thailand, its subsidiary encompasses 16 beauty brands that cater to the sophisticated and diverse beauty preferences of Thai consumers, from accessible consumer products to luxury and dermo beauty solutions and professional hair products.
L'Oréal Groupe serves as an exemplary model of how global companies can adapt their people-centred values to local contexts whilst maintaining consistent standards of excellence.
The company's Thai operations demonstrate the successful integration of international best practices with local cultural sensitivity, particularly in areas of diversity and inclusion.
Vision and Commitment: Creating Beauty That Moves the World
L'Oréal's "Sense of Purpose"—to "Create the Beauty That Moves the World"—represents more than a corporate slogan; it embodies a fundamental philosophy that has guided the company's transformation over nearly two decades.
This purpose-driven approach recognises that true beauty extends beyond products to encompass the empowerment of individuals, the strengthening of communities, and the protection of the environment.
The company's vision encompasses three interconnected dimensions:
Beauty for Everyone: Ensuring that beauty products and opportunities are accessible to people of all backgrounds, ages, abilities, and identities. This includes not only product accessibility but also representation in marketing, inclusive workplace policies, and barrier-free career opportunities.
Beauty That Empowers: Using beauty as a force for positive change, helping individuals build confidence, express their authentic selves, and achieve their personal and professional aspirations. L'Oréal believes that when people feel beautiful and confident, they are empowered to contribute more meaningfully to society.
Beauty That Sustains: Operating in ways that respect planetary boundaries whilst creating lasting positive impact for current and future generations. This includes environmental stewardship, sustainable sourcing, and business practices that contribute to long-term societal wellbeing.
Commitment to Continuous Evolution
As L'Oréal Groupe continues to expand its people-centred initiatives globally and in Thailand, the company remains committed to setting new standards for what it means to be a responsible global corporation in the 21st century.
The organisation's approach to corporate responsibility is not static but continuously evolving, incorporating new insights, addressing emerging challenges, and expanding its positive impact.
Through its comprehensive programmes spanning diversity and inclusion, youth empowerment, intergenerational collaboration, and environmental sustainability, L'Oréal Group demonstrates that businesses can be powerful forces for positive social change.
In doing so, the company doesn't just create products that enhance external beauty; it nurtures the inner potential of individuals, strengthens the fabric of communities, and contributes to a more equitable and sustainable world for all.
For more information about L'Oréal Groupe's people empowerment initiatives and career opportunities, visit the company's official website or contact L'Oréal Group Thailand directly.