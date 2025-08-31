L'Oréal reaffirms commitment to all generations with ‘L'Oréal For All Generations’ program

The initiative aims to create an open work environment that fully leverages the diverse experiences of employees across all age groups.

This program was initiated in response to global demographic changes and the need to build a sustainable workforce. Currently, employees aged over 50 make up a significant 16% of L'Oréal’s global workforce, underscoring the company’s dedication to creating stable and rewarding career paths for its employees at every stage of their professional lives.

L'Oréal For All Generations focuses on fostering strong relationships between employees of different ages. This allows for the exchange of knowledge, experience, and diverse perspectives, which are considered a crucial driving force for innovation and a foundation for business growth. The program was first launched in France in 2022 and is currently being expanded to key regions and countries worldwide.