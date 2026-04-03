KPI Poll shows Thais doubt government's energy crisis response

The KPI Poll of King Prajadhipok’s Institute has released the results of a survey titled “Public sentiment on the new government’s handling of the energy and economic crisis”.
The survey, conducted among 2,000 people from March 27 to 30, 2026, examined public confidence in the government of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in dealing with the economic impact if the war in the Middle East drags on.
The poll found that the largest share of respondents, 82.1%, had little confidence or no confidence at all, while 12.8% said they were fairly confident or highly confident.
The poll found that 39% of respondents said the government should pursue both measures together on a limited basis.
Another 30.7% said energy prices should be temporarily frozen.
Meanwhile, 11.1% said prices should be left to market forces with an emphasis on long-term measures, while the same proportion said support should be limited to vulnerable groups.
On the use of a larger state budget to keep energy prices down in the short term at the expense of other spending, 38.6% said they accepted it because the issue directly affects most people.
Another 25.3% said such spending would be acceptable only in a short-lived crisis.
Meanwhile, 14.9% said support should be limited to low-income groups and the transport sector, while 11.1% said they did not accept it and that the budget should be reserved for long-term essential needs.