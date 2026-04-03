KPI Poll shows Thais doubt government's energy crisis response

The poll found that 39% of respondents said the government should pursue both measures together on a limited basis.

Another 30.7% said energy prices should be temporarily frozen.

Meanwhile, 11.1% said prices should be left to market forces with an emphasis on long-term measures, while the same proportion said support should be limited to vulnerable groups.

On the use of a larger state budget to keep energy prices down in the short term at the expense of other spending, 38.6% said they accepted it because the issue directly affects most people.

Another 25.3% said such spending would be acceptable only in a short-lived crisis.

Meanwhile, 14.9% said support should be limited to low-income groups and the transport sector, while 11.1% said they did not accept it and that the budget should be reserved for long-term essential needs.