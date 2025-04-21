SCBX Posts Strong First-Quarter Profits Amidst Tariff Concerns

SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX), a leading Thai financial group, has announced a consolidated net profit of 12.502 billion baht for the first quarter of 2025, marking a healthy 10.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

The company attributed this robust performance to effective cost control measures and prudent management of its balance sheet.

For the first quarter of 2025, SCBX reported net interest income of 31.047 billion baht, a modest 2.2% year-on-year decrease.

This was primarily due to a tightening of the net interest margin (NIM) and a slight 1% contraction in the overall loan portfolio, reflecting a cautious approach to new loan approvals.

Fee and other income saw a marginal increase of 0.7% year-on-year, reaching 10.251 billion baht, driven by growth in wealth management fees, although income from bancassurance and lending-related fees experienced a downturn.

Operating expenses for the quarter were significantly lower, falling by 5.3% year-on-year to 17.140 billion baht. This reduction was attributed to successful cost containment strategies and the cessation of the Robinhood platform business in 2024. Consequently, the company's cost-to-income ratio improved to 39.9%.

