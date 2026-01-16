Thailand's Economic Revival: Finance Ministry and Central Bank Unite to Tackle Growth Crisis

Deputy PM likens struggling economy to 'old car stuck in pit' as officials unveil ambitious structural reform programme.

Thailand's economic leadership has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to revive the nation's flagging growth, with Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas painting a stark picture of an economy trapped by structural weaknesses and regulatory gridlock.

Speaking at the CEO Day event organised by Krungthep Turakij on Thursday, Dr Ekniti employed a vivid metaphor to describe Thailand's economic predicament, comparing it to an "old car with an old engine" stuck in a pit for 10 consecutive quarters.

"The Thai economy is like an old car with an old engine because we haven't invested," Dr Ekniti told business leaders. "The driver is old because Thai people are entering an aging society; this year, 20% of the population is over 60. Their income disappears after retirement, and consumption drops."

The economy is projected to grow by a mere 1.5% this year, down from 2.2% the previous year and significantly below the country's estimated potential of 2.7%.

This anaemic performance comes despite Thailand once boasting growth rates of 4-5% when investment represented 40% of GDP, compared to approximately 23% today.

Export Engine Stalls as Multiple Headwinds Converge

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn outlined the scale of the challenge facing policymakers.

Export growth, previously a robust 12.8%, is expected to plummet to just 0.6% this year.

Meanwhile, government spending has been hampered by caretaker status and budget delays, reducing GDP by approximately 0.2 percentage points.

While tourism shows improvement with an estimated 35 million arrivals expected, it remains insufficient to offset losses in other sectors.