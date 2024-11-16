Banpu unveils ‘Energy Symphonics’ strategy for long-term growth

Banpu, Thailand's leading energy provider, has made a strong commitment to translate its strategic plans into actionable steps, aiming to excel in the era of energy transition towards sustainable stability, CEO Sinon Vongkusolkit told a press conference on Friday.

He unveiled the company's new strategy, "Energy Symphonics", which is designed to guide Banpu’s business initiatives through 2030 with a focus on promoting sustainable energy transformation.

The plan includes a US$3-billion investment over the next six years, focusing on natural gas, efficient mining, and advanced technologies such as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) as well as battery energy storage systems.

He said that 60% of the investment budget would be allocated to gas and CCUS, while the remaining 40% would support other business units, including mining and battery storage.

"Energy Symphonics embodies our coordinated strategy to develop innovative and sustainable energy solutions that meet the world's increasing energy demands while caring for the planet. We are committed to tackling the energy trilemma directly, redefining the standards for reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy," he stated.

Banpu's new strategy underscores its commitment to lead a responsible and sustainable energy transition by focusing on three essential goals: energy security, which ensures a reliable and consistent energy supply; energy equity, aimed at providing affordable and accessible energy for all; and energy sustainability, which seeks to minimise environmental impact.

