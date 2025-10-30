BANPU board approves merger with BPP: SET informed

Banpu Plc (BANPU) has informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand that its board of directors has approved the merger with Banpu Power Plc (BPP). The merger will be carried out under the Public Limited Company Act BE 2535.

The SET was informed that both BANPU and BPP would lose their entity status and be merged into a new public company. The new public company will inherit the assets and liabilities of both BANPU and BPP.

The SET was also informed that a joint meeting of shareholders from both BANPU and BPP will be held on January 29 to decide the name of the new public company. It is expected that the new company will use the name Banpu Plc with the "BANPU" initials in SET trading.