Chulalongkorn leads Thailand in QS sustainability 2026 as Lund tops global ranking

The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026 were officially released on November 18, 2025, marking the fourth edition of the assessment that measures the “sustainability performance” of higher education institutions worldwide.

This year’s ranking saw the largest participation on record, with almost 2,000 institutions from 108 countries and territories — a clear sign that universities across the globe are placing growing emphasis on their social and environmental impact.

The ranking evaluates universities across three core dimensions — Environmental Impact, Social Impact and Governance — complemented by five additional lenses: international student fees, scholarships, student diversity, English-language assessment and academic assessment.