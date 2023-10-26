Seksan-Estupinan clash added to ONE Fight Night 16

The 34-year-old has been unbeaten since making his promotional bow – an epic three-round split-decision win – over Australia’s Tyson Harrison back in January.

Most recently, the former Rajadamnern Stadium and WBC Muay Thai world champion sealed a B3.5 million contract with ONE and yet another performance bonus in emotional scenes after his crushing second-round knockout of Isaac Araya in August.

He made good on his first appearance as a fully-fledged member of the ONE roster last month with another victory, this time over Amir Naseri at the blockbuster ONE Lumpinee 34: Rodtang v Superlek.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Seksan looks to add yet another “fight of the year” contender to his collection, and he has a more-than-willing dance partner on the night.

Estupinan is the latest product of the fast-rising South American Muay Thai scene and brings an extremely aggressive approach and varied arsenal to the ring.