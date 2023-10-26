Seksan-Estupinan clash added to ONE Fight Night 16
Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang has been added to next month’s ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty v Andrade card.
“The Man Who Yields to No-One" faces Colombian promotional newcomer Johan Estupinan in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on November 4.
The bout marks the much-anticipated U.S. primetime debut of Seksan, who is red hot on the heels of an epic six-fight run on the weekly ONE Lumpinee series at the historic arena.
The 34-year-old has been unbeaten since making his promotional bow – an epic three-round split-decision win – over Australia’s Tyson Harrison back in January.
Most recently, the former Rajadamnern Stadium and WBC Muay Thai world champion sealed a B3.5 million contract with ONE and yet another performance bonus in emotional scenes after his crushing second-round knockout of Isaac Araya in August.
He made good on his first appearance as a fully-fledged member of the ONE roster last month with another victory, this time over Amir Naseri at the blockbuster ONE Lumpinee 34: Rodtang v Superlek.
At ONE Fight Night 16, Seksan looks to add yet another “fight of the year” contender to his collection, and he has a more-than-willing dance partner on the night.
Estupinan is the latest product of the fast-rising South American Muay Thai scene and brings an extremely aggressive approach and varied arsenal to the ring.
The 21-year-old sensation will be desperate to make a statement in his first outing on the global stage, and a victory over a legend in Seksan would be the ultimate way to do it.
Seksan v Estupinan is the latest high-profile addition to the already stacked ONE Fight Night 16 bill, which is topped by a pair of world title showdowns.
In the main event, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty locks horns with bantamweight MMA divisional king Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.
The co-headliner sees American grappling sensation Tye Ruotolo square off against imposing Russian athlete Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.