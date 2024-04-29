Meksen, Buntan to headline ONE Fight Night 23 

On that day, French-Algerian legend Anissa Meksen throws down with long-time strawweight Muay Thai contender Jackie Buntan at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meksen is one of the biggest stars in women’s kickboxing, and she won an impressive seven World Titles before making the jump to ONE Championship.

Now, “C18” desperately wants to add the biggest accolade of her career to her resume – especially after her last setback.