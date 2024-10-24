Maris attends BRICS Plus Summit as Thailand gains partner status

Thailand has been named one of 13 new partner countries by BRICS at its summit in Kazan, Russia, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who will be attending the 4th BRICS Plus Leaders' Summit on Thursday, representing Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, arrived in Kazan on Wednesday, the ministry said.
The summit brings together BRICS nations and emerging markets and developing countries under the theme "BRICS and the Global South: Building a Better World Together". The leaders will discuss solutions to regional and global challenges and promote multilateralism to create a fairer international relations system that benefits developing countries.
Thailand has been invited to participate in the BRICS Plus framework since 2017. The summit provides Thailand with the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to strengthening ties with the BRICS bloc after expressing its interest in applying for full BRICS membership in June 2024.
According to BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) on platform X, the group has added 13 countries as partners, though not yet full members. These include ASEAN nations Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, as well as Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Turkey, Uganda and Uzbekistan.