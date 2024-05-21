Two thrillers added to ONE Lumpinee 68 

Legendary Pakorn PK Saenchai makes his promotional debut against Rafi Bohic in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash. While Shadow Singha Mawynn faces France’s Jimmy Vienot in a highly anticipated featherweight Muay Thai battle.

Pakorn comes to ONE Championship with well over 200 professional Muay Thai fights to his name. The 33-year-old is a former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion, and he is riding a nine-fight win streak dating back to 2020.

But the last man to defeat him was Bohic.

The Frenchman has been living in Thailand for the past decade, immersing himself in the sport of Muay Thai. During this time, he has amassed multiple Muay Thai world titles, including a Lumpinee Stadium world championship.