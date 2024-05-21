Two thrillers added to ONE Lumpinee 68 

Legendary Pakorn PK Saenchai makes his promotional debut against Rafi Bohic in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash. While Shadow Singha Mawynn faces France’s Jimmy Vienot in a highly anticipated featherweight Muay Thai battle.
Pakorn comes to ONE Championship with well over 200 professional Muay Thai fights to his name. The 33-year-old is a former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion, and he is riding a nine-fight win streak dating back to 2020.
But the last man to defeat him was Bohic.
The Frenchman has been living in Thailand for the past decade, immersing himself in the sport of Muay Thai. During this time, he has amassed multiple Muay Thai world titles, including a Lumpinee Stadium world championship.
Bohic, however, has had a tough time under the ONE banner of late. After topping Tapaokaew Singha Mawynn on debut in April 2023, he had an unfortunate no-contest against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai followed by a pair of close decision losses to Antar Kacem and Yod-IQ Pumolsri.
A win over a big star like Pakorn would be the perfect launching pad for the 32-year-old to start another run up the ranks, while a win for Pakorn over the well-credentialled Bohic would kick off his ONE career on a positive note.
Shadow, on the other hand, is riding a wave of momentum after dispatching Sweden’s Erik Hehir with a pair of crushing head kicks this past April.
Hailing from the star-studded Singha Mawynn camp, the former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion has his eye on the featherweight Muay Thai elite after his first ONE win.
Vienot, however, is desperate to defend his No.4 ranking in the division after a spell on the sidelines.
The 28-year-old was challenged for divisional gold back in 2022 when he came up short in a razor-thin split decision. He has since rebounded with an impressive victory over Denmark’s Niclas Larsen.