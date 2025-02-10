Lundgraf shines as Rising Thai Talents earn Blue Canyon berths!

The trio punched their tickets to the KLPGA Tour's season-opening tournament after excelling in the 36-hole stroke play Qualifier at the 6,550-yard, par-72 landscape.

The Tha-French teenager Lundgraf showcased her composure under pressure, firing a stellar 4-under-par 68 on the final day with five birdies and a lone bogey, finishing at 3-under-par 141. She shared the top spot with first-round leader Saranporn, a promising young pro from Satun, who carded a 1-over-par 73. Tunrada, also with a 73, grabbed the final Thai spot with a total score of 4-over-par 148.

Despite growing up in Phuket, Lundgraf, who competes under the French nationality, expressed her excitement about taking on the KLPGA’s elite.