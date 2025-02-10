Lundgraf shines as Rising Thai Talents earn Blue Canyon berths!

The trio punched their tickets to the KLPGA Tour's season-opening tournament after excelling in the 36-hole stroke play Qualifier at the 6,550-yard, par-72 landscape.
The Tha-French teenager Lundgraf showcased her composure under pressure, firing a stellar 4-under-par 68 on the final day with five birdies and a lone bogey, finishing at 3-under-par 141. She shared the top spot with first-round leader Saranporn, a promising young pro from Satun, who carded a 1-over-par 73. Tunrada, also with a 73, grabbed the final Thai spot with a total score of 4-over-par 148.
Despite growing up in Phuket, Lundgraf, who competes under the French nationality, expressed her excitement about taking on the KLPGA’s elite.
"I’m thrilled and proud of myself for making it through, especially competing against such strong professionals, including those from South Korea. The KLPGA Tour is one of the best in the world, which will be another big step in my development," said the 16-year-old Lundgraf.
The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship 2025, set for March 13-16, 2025, marks the second consecutive year the event is being held in Thailand. This year’s edition comes with added prestige as the KLPGA Tour’s season opener, featuring an increased $800,000 prize purse (approximately THB27.65 million ), up from $650,000 last year. The format has also been expanded from three rounds (54 holes) to a four-day, 72-hole battle at the renowned Blue Canyon Country Club.
With South Korea’s top pros set to headline the field alongside elite international invitees and Thailand’s rising stars, the stage is set for an electrifying start to the 2025 KLPGA Tour season.
Renowned for its breathtaking scenery and championship-calibre layout, Blue Canyon Country Club continues to shine on the global stage. The course was recently crowned Thailand’s Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards 2024, held in Madeira, Portugal. Having won multiple accolades—including the ASEAN Golf Award (2018) and Asia’s Best Golf Course by Asia Money (2004, 2005, 2007)—Blue Canyon remains a dream battleground for elite players. Adding to its prestige, the club is set to host the Annika Invitational Asia this April, further cementing its status as a premier golfing destination.
About KLPGA
The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) stands among the top five women’s golf tours worldwide, rivalling the LPGA Tour, Japan LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, WPGA Tour, and China LPGA Tour.
Established in 1977, the KLPGA contributes to the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and continues to be a force in the global golf scene. The 2024 season marked its 47th year, boasting 31 tournaments across the calendar.